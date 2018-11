Boca-River Libertadores final headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The center of the soccer universe will be in Buenos Aires, Argentina this weekend, with Boca Juniors and River Plate taking their rivalry to a new level in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores Final.

River Plate hosts the second leg on Saturday at the Estadio Monumental after playing Boca to a 2-2 draw in the first leg. There is no away-goals rule in the Libertadores final though, so the second leg is essentially a winner-take-all affair.

London will also feature an intense rivalry on Saturday, with Tottenham playing host to Chelsea. Spurs are currently in fourth place in the English Premier League, but can leapfrog Chelsea for third place with a win.

In Spain, FC Barcelona will look to hold onto its slim lead atop the La Liga standings on Saturday by beating Atletico Madrid, which is just one point behind the Spanish champions. Barcelona is coming off a loss to Real Betis before the international break, but will look to continue its success against Diego Simeone’s squad.

MLS takes center stage on Sunday, with Atlanta United hosting the New York Red Bulls and the Portland Timbers hosting Sporting Kansas City in their conference finals openers.

Here is a rundown of this weekend’s soccer on TV (all times Eastern):

Saturday

COPA LIBERTADORES

3 p.m. – FOX Deportes/ FOX Sports Go – Boca Juniors vs. River Plate

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

10am – NBC Sports Gold – Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leicester City

10am – NBC Sports Gold – Everton vs. Cardiff City

10am – NBC Sports Gold – Fulham vs. Southampton

10am – NBC Sports Gold – Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace

10am – NBC Sports Gold – Watford vs. Liverpool

10am – NBC Sports Network – West Ham United vs. Manchester City

12:30 p.m. – NBC – Tottenham vs. Chelsea

LA LIGA

7am – BeIN Sports – Eibar vs. Real Madrid

10:15am – BeIN Sports en Espanol – Valencia vs. Rayo Vallecano

12:30 p.m. – BeIN Sports en Espanol – Huesca vs. Levante

2:45pm – BeIN Sports – Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona

ITALIAN SERIE A

9am – ESPN+ – Udinese vs. Roma

12pm – ESPN+ – Juventus vs. SPAL

2:30 p.m. ESPN+ – Inter Milan vs. Frosinone

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

9:30am – Fox Sports 2 – Bayern Munich vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf

9:30am – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Hertha Berlin vs. Hoffenheim

9:30am – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Augsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

9:30am – Fox Soccer Plus/Fox Deportes – Mainz 05 vs. Borussia Dortmund

9:30am – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Wolfsburg vs. RB Leipzig

12:30pm- Fox Sports 2 – Schalke 04 vs. Nuremberg

LIGUE 1

11am – beIN Sports – Paris Saint Germain vs. Toulouse

2pm – beIN Sports Connect – Caen vs. Monaco

2pm – beIN Sports Connect – Dijon vs. Bordeaux

2pm – beIN Sports Connect – Nantes vs. Angers

2pm – beIN Sports Connect – Reims vs. Guingamp

2pm – beIN Sports Connect – Strasbourg vs. Nimes

ENGLISH LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

7:30am – ESPN+ – Rotherham United vs. Sheffield United

10am – ESPN+ – Stoke City vs. Queens Park Rangers

GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA

7am – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Holsten Kiel vs. Sandhausen

7am – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Bochum vs. Erzgebirge Aue

7am – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Darmstadt 98 vs. Cologne

EREDIVISIE

12:30pm – Fox Sports 2/Fox Sports 2 Go – PEC Swolle vs. ADO Den Haag

12:30pm – ESPN+ – NAC Breda vs. Ajax

2:45pm – ESPN+ – PSV Eindhoven vs. Heerenveen

LIGA MX

6pm – ESPN Deportes/ESPN3 – Queretaro vs. Necaxa

8pm – ESPN Deportes/ESPN3 – Pachuca vs. Club Leon

8pm – Univision/Univision Deportes – Club America vs. Veracruz

10pm- Univision/Univision Deportes – Chivas Guadalajara vs. Tigres

10pm- Fox Sports 2 – Monterrey vs. Atlas

ASCENSO MX

8pm – ESPN3 – Juarez vs. Dorados

BELGIAN FIRST DIVISION A

2:30pm – B/R Live – Genk vs. Cercle Brugge

College soccer

7pm- ESPN3 – Duke vs. Maryland

7pm- ESPN3 – Kentucky vs. Lipscomb

Sunday

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

8:30am – NBC Sports Network – Bournemouth vs. Arsenal

11am – NBC Sports Network – Wolverhampton vs. Huddersfield Town

LA LIGA

6am – beIN Sports Connect – Athletic Bilbao vs. Getafe

10:15am – beIN Sports en Espanol – Sevilla vs. Real Valladolid

12:30 pm – beIN Sports – Espanyol vs. Girona

2:45pm – beIN Sports en Espanol – Villareal vs. Real Betis

ITALIAN SERIE A

6:30am – ESPN+ – Parma vs. Sassuolo

9am – ESPN+ – Bologna vs. Fiorentina

9am – ESPN+ – Empoli vs. Atalanta

9am – ESPN+ – Napoli vs. Chievo

Noon – ESPN Deportes – Lazio vs. AC Milan

2:30pm- ESPN+ – Genoa vs. Sampdoria

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

9:30am – Fox Sports 1 – Freiburg vs. Werder Bremen

Noon – Fox Sports 1 – Borussia Moenchengladbach vs. Hannover 96

LIGUE 1

9am – beIN Sports Connect – Montpelier vs. Rennes

11am – beIN Sports Connect – Nice vs. Lille

3pm – beIN Sports – Amiens vs. Olympique Marseille

MLS

5pm – ESPN – Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls

7:30pm – Fox Sports 1 – Portland Timbers vs. Sporting Kansas City

English League Championship

7am – ESPN+ – Aston Villa vs. Birmingham City

GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA

7:30am – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Jahn Regensburg vs. St. Pauli

7:30am – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Heidenheim vs. Paderborn

7:30am – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Dynamo Dresden vs. Ingoldstadt

EREDIVISIE

8:30am – ESPN+ – Feyenoord vs. Groningen

LIGA MX

1pm – Univision/Univision Deportes – UNAM Pumas vs. Santos Laguna

5pm – Univision Deportes – Lobos BUAP vs. Toluca

BELGIAN FIRST DIVISION A

8:30am – B/R Live – Gent vs. Antwerp

Noon- B/R Live – Sint Truiden vs. Anderlecht

College soccer

Noon – Big Ten Network – Indiana vs. Air Force

4pm – ESPN3 – Virginia Tech vs. James Madison

5pm – ESPN3 – Wake Forest vs. Akron

5pm – ESPN3 – Notre Dame vs. Virginia