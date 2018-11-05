Champions League headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

The UEFA Champions League returns to action on Tuesday with Barcelona’s trip to Internazionale headling the games. Atlético Madrid will host Borussia Dortmund while Tottenham welcomes PSV. Elsewhere, Napoli will host Neymar’s PSG side.

Wednesday’s games include Juventus and Manchester United’s meeting in Italy, while Real Madrid travels to Czech Republic to take on Viktoria Plzen. Bayern München is also in action as they welcome AEK Athens. Manchester City will welcome Shakhtar Donetsk in a Group F battle.

Thursday’s games include the UEFA Europa League with a pair of London based teams headlining the action. Chelsea will be in Belarus for a match with BATE Borisov while Arsenal host Sporting CP. In addition, AC Milan will travel to Spain for a meeting with Real Betis.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the Seattle Sounders will host the Portland Timbers in leg two of the Conference Semifinals. The Sounders fell to Portland away from home, 2-1, in the first leg. The USL Final takes place on Thursday as Didier Drogba will lead his Phoenix Rising side into a meeting against Louisville City.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams Monday-Thursday:

Monday

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

3 p.m. – NBCSN – Huddersfield Town vs. Fulham

LA LIGA

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Espanyol vs. Athletic Club

GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA

2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Hamburger SV vs. Köln

TURKISH SUPER LIG

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Göztepe vs. Rizespor

COPA SUDAMERICANA

6 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Fluminense vs. Atlético PR

7:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Junior vs. Sante Fe

NCAA MEN’S SOCCER

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Oakland vs. Milwaukee

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – IUPUI vs. Green Bay

Tuesday

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Monaco vs. Club Brugge

12:55 p.m. – TNT – Crvena Zvezda vs. Liverpool

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Atlético Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Tottenham Hotspur vs. PSV

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Internazionale vs. Barcelona

3 p.m. – TNT – Napoli vs. PSG

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Porto vs. Lokomotiv Moskva

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Schalke 04 vs. Galatasaray

Wednesday

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Valencia vs. Young Boys

12:55 p.m. – TNT – CSKA Moscow vs. Roma

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Bayern München vs. AEK Athens

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Benfica vs. Ajax

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Olympique Lyonnais vs. Hoffenheim

3 p.m. – TNT – Juventus vs. Manchester United

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Viktoria Plzen vs. Real Madrid

Thursday

UEFA Europa League

10:50 a.m. – B/R Live – Astana vs. Jablonec

10:50 a.m. – Univision Deportes USA – Fenerbahce vs. Anderlecht

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Dynamo Kyiv vs. Rennes

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Spartak Moskva vs. Rangers

12:55 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Rapid Wien vs. Villarreal

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Krasnodar vs. Standard Liège

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Akhisar Belediyespor vs. Sevilla

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Apollo vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Lazio vs. Olympique Marseille

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Malmö FF vs. Sarpsborg 08

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Genk vs. Besiktas

12:55 p.m. – Unimás – BATE vs. Chelsea

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Videoton vs. PAOK

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Bayer Leverkusen vs. Zürich

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Ludogorets vs. AEK Larnaca

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Rosenborg vs. Salzburg

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Celtic vs. RB Leipzig

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Slavia Praha vs. København

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Bordeaux vs. Zenit

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Dinamo Zagreb vs. Spartak Trnava

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Vorskla vs. Qarabag

3 p.m. – UniMás – Arsenal vs. Sporting CP

3 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Real Betis vs. Milan

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Olympique Piraeus vs. F91 Dudelange

MLS

10:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers

USL

8 p.m. – ESPN2 – Louisville City FC vs. Phoenix Rising