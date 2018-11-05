Champions League headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

The UEFA Champions League returns to action on Tuesday with Barcelona’s trip to Internazionale headling the games. Atlético Madrid will host Borussia Dortmund while Tottenham welcomes PSV. Elsewhere, Napoli will host Neymar’s PSG side.
Wednesday’s games include Juventus and Manchester United’s meeting in Italy, while Real Madrid travels to Czech Republic to take on Viktoria Plzen. Bayern München is also in action as they welcome AEK Athens. Manchester City will welcome Shakhtar Donetsk in a Group F battle.
Thursday’s games include the UEFA Europa League with a pair of London based teams headlining the action. Chelsea will be in Belarus for a match with BATE Borisov while Arsenal host Sporting CP. In addition, AC Milan will travel to Spain for a meeting with Real Betis.
On the other side of the Atlantic, the Seattle Sounders will host the Portland Timbers in leg two of the Conference Semifinals. The Sounders fell to Portland away from home, 2-1, in the first leg. The USL Final takes place on Thursday as Didier Drogba will lead his Phoenix Rising side into a meeting against Louisville City.
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams Monday-Thursday:
Monday
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE
3 p.m. – NBCSN – Huddersfield Town vs. Fulham
LA LIGA
3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Espanyol vs. Athletic Club
GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA
2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Hamburger SV vs. Köln
TURKISH SUPER LIG
12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Göztepe vs. Rizespor
COPA SUDAMERICANA
6 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Fluminense vs. Atlético PR
7:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Junior vs. Sante Fe
NCAA MEN’S SOCCER
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Oakland vs. Milwaukee
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – IUPUI vs. Green Bay
Tuesday
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Monaco vs. Club Brugge
12:55 p.m. – TNT – Crvena Zvezda vs. Liverpool
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Atlético Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Tottenham Hotspur vs. PSV
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Internazionale vs. Barcelona
3 p.m. – TNT – Napoli vs. PSG
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Porto vs. Lokomotiv Moskva
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Schalke 04 vs. Galatasaray
Wednesday
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Valencia vs. Young Boys
12:55 p.m. – TNT – CSKA Moscow vs. Roma
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Bayern München vs. AEK Athens
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Benfica vs. Ajax
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Olympique Lyonnais vs. Hoffenheim
3 p.m. – TNT – Juventus vs. Manchester United
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Viktoria Plzen vs. Real Madrid
Thursday
UEFA Europa League
10:50 a.m. – B/R Live – Astana vs. Jablonec
10:50 a.m. – Univision Deportes USA – Fenerbahce vs. Anderlecht
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Dynamo Kyiv vs. Rennes
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Spartak Moskva vs. Rangers
12:55 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Rapid Wien vs. Villarreal
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Krasnodar vs. Standard Liège
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Akhisar Belediyespor vs. Sevilla
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Apollo vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Lazio vs. Olympique Marseille
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Malmö FF vs. Sarpsborg 08
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Genk vs. Besiktas
12:55 p.m. – Unimás – BATE vs. Chelsea
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Videoton vs. PAOK
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Bayer Leverkusen vs. Zürich
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Ludogorets vs. AEK Larnaca
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Rosenborg vs. Salzburg
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Celtic vs. RB Leipzig
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Slavia Praha vs. København
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Bordeaux vs. Zenit
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Dinamo Zagreb vs. Spartak Trnava
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Vorskla vs. Qarabag
3 p.m. – UniMás – Arsenal vs. Sporting CP
3 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Real Betis vs. Milan
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Olympique Piraeus vs. F91 Dudelange
MLS
10:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers
USL
8 p.m. – ESPN2 – Louisville City FC vs. Phoenix Rising
