England cruise past USMNT in Rooney's farewell

England overwhelmed the U.S. Men’s National Team in the first half at Wembley Stadium to take a 3-0 friendly victory on Thursday.
Jesse Lingard and Trent Alexander-Arnold scored during a three-minute stint in the first half and Three Lions debutante Calum Wilson added a third in the second half on a night in which Wayne Rooney was honored in his last international appearance.
Gareth Southgate’s men looked like the better side from the opening whistle, as the USMNT failed to keep up with the talent of the Three Lions and also struggled to put together a string of passes in the build up into the England half.
Lingard’s opener was a piece of individual brilliance, as he sent the ball into the right side of the net from wide-open space on the left side of the penalty area in the 25th minute.
Two minutes later, Alexander-Arnold scored his first international goal on an overlapping run into the right side of the penalty area.
The USMNT looked better in spurts during the second half, but it was never good enough to deal with the challenges presented by the English side stocked with Premier League talent.
In the 77th minute, Wilson added to England’s tally with his first goal in a Three Lions shirt, as he headed home past USMNT goalkeeper Brad Guzan.
The USMNT returns to the field for the final time in 2018 on Tuesday to play Italy at a neutral site in Belgium.
Pathetic is the only word that keeps coming to me. We made England look like they were from another planet. Tyler Adams was kept out except for 30 minutes at the end. He and Pulisic were the only players that looked like they belonged in the pitch with the likes of England.
Little good to like about this game. The best I can come up with is that the second half wasn’t as bad as the first. Besides the points I made during the in-game commentary, another thing that struck me is that the US players should be tougher. What Klinsmann said several years ago is even more true now. They need to get a little nasty. How many fouls did the US give up? How many times did an England player end up on his backside? The English players probably are treated much rougher in an intra squad scrimmage. They had lots of time to pick out passes, run off the b all and get open and pretty much do whatever they wanted. Additionally, I have suggested that Alvarado needs to get another opportunity. This game only strengthens my belief. I think John Brooks may be the most over rated US player we have. While he did well at times and had a couple of good interventions, too many times he gets beat. Too many times he puts his teammates in bad situations because he doesn’t hustle. Sometimes he just looks lazy. On one long ball he got beat and then he just gave up on the play and left Miazga to deal with the situation. A pretty poor performance all around.
It drives me nuts how far off the opponents the US players stand. It’s one thing to try and close off the passing lanes, but it doesn’t matter if you are giving the guy on the ball time to pick out his pass. I’m sick of our guys standing 10′ off the man with the ball as they dribble up field unchallenged and our players just back up even more.
Not suprising. Some of my takeaways:
-Trapp is growing into the holding mid role. Yes- he’s not that good yet at international level, but he is and will be a decent upgrade to 2014+ Bradley (not saying much).
-Villafana is a good passer, but should not be on the field against quality opponents like England. Too slow and unathletic to keep up.
-Pulisic has the quality to produce some magic moments mainly with his passes, but none of the other attacking players look dangerous. Green is also capable. Thats it.
-Weah is overhyped. Not the best decision making and looks clearly inferior when playing against quality players.
