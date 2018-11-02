Friday Ticker: De Bruyne out 5-6 weeks, PSG, Man City accused of FFP violations, and more

Belgian and Manchester City star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has played a huge role for his club team since his arrival in 2015. Unfortunately, despite fighting for a place back following injury, the 27-year-old now is now set for another spell on the sidelines.

De Bruyne will miss the next 5-6 weeks for the defending Premier League champions due to a knee injury, the club announced. No surgery is needed for De Bruyne who has already missed two months in the 2018-19 season. De Bruyne has scored 35 goals and registered 54 assists in his 146 appearances in all competitions for City.

“Unfortunately he is injured but fortunately he will come back in four-six week,” MCFC boss Pep Guardiola said. “He was so sad. But today less sad and tomorrow he will be stronger again. He can spend time with his family, then it’s international break and then he will be back.”

De Bruyne suffered ligament damage in his left knee during Man City’s 2-0 victory over Fulham on Thursday in the Carabao Cup Round of 16. He will miss out on the first Manchester Derby of the season, slated for Nov. 11th. The Citizens are currently top of the EPL table, and face Southampton next in league play on Sunday at the Etihad.

“It’s not about the Manchester Derby. That is three points like Southampton is three points,” Guardiola said. “The Manchester Derby is not a final – it will be just another game.”

PSG, Manchester City targeted in Football Leaks revelations

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are two European clubs who have spent a wide range of money over the last few seasons, helping them to domestic glory.

According to a Football Leaks investigation published on Friday, UEFA helped both PSG and Man City get around their Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. The report stated that UEFA “knowingly helped the clubs to cover up their own irregularities for ‘political reasons’.”

Both teams are owned and bankrolled by wealthy investors from Qatar and Abu Dhabi. The report also claimed that the ownership groups injected €4.5 billion in the last seven years to increase the team’s budgets. Of that figure, 2.7 billion has been into the Premier League club who is coming off a league title and league cup winning campaign.

UEFA rules state that clubs cannot spend more than they earn in any given season and deficits must fall within a €30-million limit over three seasons. Both teams were fined €60 million back in May 2014, but were told they would received 40 million back if they stuck to their agreement.

PSG has been under recent pressure following the world-record signing of Neymar in Aug. 2017 for $264 million. In late September, UEFA referred the accusations against the Ligue 1 club to its financial unit for further investigation. Unlike Man City, PSG’s case is complicated by lucrative sponsorship deals with the Qatar National Bank and the Gulf State’s tourism authority.

No disciplinary actions have yet been announced to either club.

Mo Salah battling wrist injury, Jurgen Klopp admits

Mohamed Salah has been a huge reason for Liverpool’s success but the Egyptian has been playing with a wrist injury, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp stated on Friday.

Liverpool travels to Arsenal in a huge EPL showdown on Saturday, but Salah is expected to make the trip, ESPN announced. He has been wearing strapping during Liverpool’s last three matches, and was reportedly wearing a splint during training this week.

“Mo, it is nothing really serious — it’s a kind of inflammation of the tendon,” Klopp said. It [the support] was only for protection, the pictures you saw were only protection and is has no influence. In football, a not-too-serious injury takes still two, three of four weeks. You are lucky if you only have an injury like that, but that only means in the Premier League [you will miss] 20 games.”

Salah started off slow for Liverpool this season, but has scored in each of his last three games across all competitions. Klopp’s team sits level on 26 points with Manchester City, but is in second place due to goal difference.

Boca Juniors, River Plate to square off in Copa Libertadores Final

Bitter rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate booked their places in the Copa Libertadores final after semifinal wins midweek. Now the pair of Argentinian clubs will face off in the final of South America’s biggest club football competition.

The two-legged final will take place on Nov. 7th and 28th and will be the first meeting in the competition since the 2015 Round of 16. In that meeting, Boca was disqualified following disorderly conduct by their fans which saw four River Plate players put in the hospital.

Boca Juniors eliminated Palmeiras 4-2 on aggregate this past Wednesday while River Plate ousted Gremio on the away goals tiebreaker a day prior. River Plate are the more recent winners of the tournament, lifting the title in 2015 while Boca won their sixth all-time title in 2007.

Malcom dropped from Barca squad, while Messi still not fit

Both Lionel Messi and Malcom have been left out of Barcelona’s squad for their weekend visit to Rayo Vallecano.

FourFourTwo reported that the Argentina has yet to recover from a broken arm sustained on Oct. 20th, while Malcom simply was not chosen by Ernesto Valverde.

The Brazilian made his first start for the club in their 1-0 Copa Del Rey win over Cultural Leonesa on Wednesday. Even with Messi’s absence, Malcom has found it tough to play for his newest club.

Despite having resumed training, Messi is still recovering from injury which could also keep him out of Barcelona’s clash with Inter Milan on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League.

“It’s still early, he’s still recovering,” Valverde said on Friday. “We need to wait.” Barcelona are coming off a 5-1 beatdown of El Clasico rivals Real Madrid last weekend where Luis Suarez stole the show with a hat trick.