Friday Ticker: Sanchez set to miss rest of 2018, Cameroon out as African Cup of Nations hosts, and more

Manchester United’s latest setback came on the training field as Jose Mourinho will be without a key attacking piece for the remainder of the calendar year.

Six months out from the 2019 African Cup of Nations and the Confederation of African Football are looking for a new host after having to move the tournament.

Alexis Sanchez suffered a hamstring injury in training on Thursday and according to Mourinho he will be out “a long time.” (REPORT)

CAF has stripped Cameroon of the right to host the 2019 African Cup of Nations due to concerns about the country’s security and infrastructure. (REPORT )

Fifa is looking into allegations that members of the Afghanistan women’s national team were sexually and physically abused by members of the country’s soccer federation. (REPORT)

Argentina legend Diego Maradona criticized Conmebol for its handling of the Copa Libertadores final. (REPORT)

England’s first openly gay referee Ryan Atkin says “there’s not better time” for a Premier League player to come out. (REPORT)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says this year’s Everton team is the toughest he’s faced ahead of the Merseyside Derby on Sunday. (REPORT )

South Africa is taking on power-house Nigeria in the women’s African Cup of Nations final on Saturday looking for the team’s first ever win. (REPORT )

Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are among 34 players in the running for African player of the year. (REPORT)

Zinedine Zidane’s son Enzo says his father will return to coaching soon. (REPORT )

Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac has been warned by Bayern CEO Karl- Heinz Rummenigge that fifth-place is not good enough. ( REPORT)

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas will stay at the club for the rest of the season and will become a free-agent at the end of this season. (REPORT)

Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard is set to return from injury for Saturday’s game against Fulham. (REPORT)

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola wants to sign 19-year-old Brahim Diaz before his contract runs out at the end of this season. (REPORT)

Real Madrid midfielder Isco trained normally this week while Nacho and Casemiro are still out injured. (REPORT)

Barcelona midfielder Arthur will miss out on Sunday’s game against Villareal due to injury. (REPORT)

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti is heading to Qatar for the next stage of his recovery from a knee injury. (REPORT)

South Korea midfield star Lee Seung-Mo is expected to make a full recovery after breaking his neck in a promotion playoff game on Tuesday with his club team Gwangju FC. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

Timbers beat Sporting KC, advance to MLS Cup Final (READ)

Must See Goal: Blanco puts Timbers in front with a rocket (WATCH)

Atlanta United falls to Red Bulls, but closes out series to reach MLS Cup (READ )

Mendez, Llanez, McKenzie headline U.S. Soccer Young Male Player of Year nominees (READ)

USMNT drops two spots to 25th in latest FIFA rankings (READ)