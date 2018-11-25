Gooch’s late equalizer helps Sunderland remain in second

As Sunderland tries to gain promotion back into England’s second tier, Lynden Gooch remains in a fight to get back onto the radar of the U.S. Men’s National Team.
Saturday marked another strong performance by the 22-year-old, whose 89th minute equalizer helped the Black Cats to a 2-2 road draw at Walsall.
After being down 2-0 after 52 minutes, Gooch set up Aiden McGeady ten minutes later to cut the deficit in half. It was Gooch’s seventh assist of the season in League One.
With a defeat staring them right in the face, Sunderland dug deep with Gooch playing the hero ahead of stoppage time. A left-footed shot from the American snuck into the bottom-right corner to seal a point for the Black Cats.
It was Gooch’s fourth league goal of the season, which helped Sunderland remain in second place on 37 points.
Gooch and Co. will next be in action on Nov. 27th against Barnsley at the Stadium of Light.
