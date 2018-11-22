Happy Thanksgiving from the team at SBI Soccer

Hello everybody. It is Thanksgiving Day, that day of the year you come to SBI looking for a soccer fix and find this familiar waving turkey greeting you.

It’s been another rough year for American soccer fans, so some of you might feel like there isn’t much to be thankful for. As painful as it was for many to see the USMNT miss out on the 2018 World Cup, there is still plenty for us to all be thankful for.

Here is what I’m most thankful for in 2018:

What I am most grateful for in 2017:

The SBI readers, who help make running this site worthwhile. The SBI staff that helps keep the site rolling on a daily basis, and has helped us complete our 11th full year as an independent soccer news website. The success that so many former SBI staff members are continuing to enjoy in the soccer world, including our latest graduate, Ryan Tolmich, who is now an editor at Goal.com My 21st year as a reporter, a milestone that definitely makes me feel old, but one that makes me appreciative of the experiences and opportunities I’ve been lucky enough to have. Year six of working at Goal.com, with a great team of co-workers who have helped the site reach new heights. A growing soccer fan base in the United States, a fan base that is getting smarter and more demanding by the year, which is a great thing for the game in this country. The continued growth of professional soccer in the U.S., including an MLS that will soon grow to 24 teams in 2019.

The chance to cover the Concacaf Under-20 Championships and get to know a talented and charismatic generation of young American players. The chance to watch my first World Cup as a spectator after covering four straight World Cups, which meant being able to watch one with my sons for the first time. Being able to watch Peru in a World Cup, and root for them along with my sons. Last, but certainly not least, I’m thankful my family for being understanding about all the trips I take and all the soccer I watch.

—————————-

These are just some of the things I’m grateful for when it comes to 2017. I’m sure I could make this list twice as long.

Now it’s your turn. What will you be giving thanks for as a soccer fan today?

Share yours below (And have a Happy Thanksgiving).