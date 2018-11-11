Ibrahimovic, Martinez, Vela headline MLS Best XI

The 2018 Major League Soccer season has seen plenty of twists and turns while new players have starred for their respective clubs.

The league announced the 2018 MLS Best XI on Sunday and several stars were selected as part of the league’s best. LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez, and LAFC’s Carlos Vela headlined the 11-player squad.

Overall, the squad had a combined 123 goals scored which was 53 more than Atlanta United scored as the league’s most productive offensive team. The front line also had 65 goals between them, more than all but four MLS teams.

The New York Red Bulls, Atlanta United, and D.C. United all had two nominees while five other teams were represented.

Here is the MLS Best XI for 2018:

Goalkeeper: Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew)

Defenders: Chad Marshall (Seattle Sounders), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Kemar Lawrence (New York Red Bulls).

Midfielders: Carlos Vela (LAFC), Luciano Acosta (D.C. United), Ignacio Piatti (Montreal Impact), Miguel Almiron (Atlanta United).

Forwards: Wayne Rooney (D.C. United), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy), Josef Martinez (Atlanta United).