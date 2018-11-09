Immobile, Insigne, Verratti headline Italy squad for USMNT friendly

In the second of two tough European friendlies, the U.S. Men’s National Team now know who will be available for the visitors in their showdown with Italy.

Lazio’s Ciro Immobile, Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne, and PSG’s Marco Verratti headline Roberto Mancini’s 28-player roster ahead of Gli Azzurri’s meeting with the USMNT in Genk, Belgium on Nov. 20th.

It will be the second of two matches for both teams this international break, coming five days after the U.S.’s trip to England.

Nice striker Mario Balotelli was a notable omission, after being included in Mancini’s first two matches as National Team manager.

Dave Sarachan’s side will face Italy for the ninth ever time, seeking their second consecutive win. They last met in 2012 with the USMNT winning 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal by Clint Dempsey.

Here is the entire Italy roster:

Goalkeepers: Alessio Cragno (Cagliari), Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan), Mattia Perin (Juventus), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino)

Defenders: Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus), Emerson Palmieri (Chelsea), Alessandro Florenzi (Roma), Alessio Romagnoli (AC Milan), Daniele Rugani (Juventus)

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Cagliari), Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan), Jorginho (Chelsea), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Stefano Sensi (Sassuolo), Sandro Tonali (Brescia), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)

Forwards: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina), Vincenzo Grifo (Hoffenheim), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Kevin Lasagna (Udinese), Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari), Matteo Politano (Inter Milan)