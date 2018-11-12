Jonathan Klinsmann replaces Zack Steffen on USMNT roster

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s latest roster adjustment involves a member of a family familiar with the program.

Jonathan Klinsmann, the son of former USMNT boss Jurgen Klinsmann, is set to join the November camp, replacing Zack Steffen of the Columbus Crew.

The 21-year-old, who played his collegiate soccer at Cal, plays for Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

Klinsmann is a reasonable call-up for the November camps, as he’s a European-based option and was a top option in goal during his cycle with the USMNT U20 side from 2015-2017.

Steffen, who was eliminated from the MLS playoffs with the Columbus Crew on Sunday, has a hamstring strain that’s preventing him from participating in camp.

Klinsmann will join Ethan Horvath and Brad Guzan as goalkeepers in the camp preparing for the friendlies against England and Italy.