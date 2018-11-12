SBISoccer.com

Jonathan Klinsmann replaces Zack Steffen on USMNT roster

Jonathan Klinsmann replaces Zack Steffen on USMNT roster

Featured

Jonathan Klinsmann replaces Zack Steffen on USMNT roster

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s latest roster adjustment involves a member of a family familiar with the program.

Jonathan Klinsmann, the son of former USMNT boss Jurgen Klinsmann, is set to join the November camp, replacing Zack Steffen of the Columbus Crew.

The 21-year-old, who played his collegiate soccer at Cal, plays for Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

Klinsmann is a reasonable call-up for the November camps, as he’s a European-based option and was a top option in goal during his cycle with the USMNT U20 side from 2015-2017.

Steffen, who was eliminated from the MLS playoffs with the Columbus Crew on Sunday, has a hamstring strain that’s preventing him from participating in camp.

Klinsmann will join Ethan Horvath and Brad Guzan as goalkeepers in the camp preparing for the friendlies against England and Italy.

, , Featured, U.S. Men's National Team

Recent News

Comments

5 comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home