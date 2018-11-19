Kenny Saief leaves USMNT camp with injury

U.S. Men’s National Team interim head coach Dave Sarachan has seen another player depart the camp ahead of the team’s final friendly of 2018.
Kenny Saief has been released from the camp due to lingering injury, and will not be apart of the USMNT’s friendly on Tuesday against Italy in Genk, Belgium.
Saief came off the bench in the 76th minute against England last Thursday, playing the final 15+ minutes in a 3-0 friendly defeat to the Three Lions.
Due to his injury, Saief has returned to his domestic club Anderlecht to rehab. He becomes the third player in the last two days to depart the camp, joining Weston McKennie and Luca De La Torre.
The loss of the midfielder now sees the USMNT roster sitting at 23 players ahead of a 2:45 p.m. EST kickoff against Gli Azzurri.
Haven’t seen his club games but his time with the US has been nothing to call home about. Would rather bring in Amon then him just for upside
He is made of glass 2018 version of Stewart Holden smh
this is why we can’t have nice things
This kid can’t seem to stay healthy. This is like the 3rd camp that he’s had to leave due to injury in the last 12-15 months. If he can’t find a way to get healthy and stay healthy the USMNT can’t count on him and should move on to other options. Which is disappointing since I was hoping he’d be an attack option that could complement Pulisic well.
for me it would be a combination of two things, one, what you’re saying, health. in theory if he and Lletget stay healthy and play maybe last year comes out different. But, two, the more I think about it, I’m saying that based on how he looked in one game against Ghana last year.
Not sure if that’s injuries or just that Ghana game fooled us or what. All I know is I am wondering where that guy went and that like Robinson once you see the downside you have to recalculate.
