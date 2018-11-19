Kenny Saief leaves USMNT camp with injury

U.S. Men’s National Team interim head coach Dave Sarachan has seen another player depart the camp ahead of the team’s final friendly of 2018.

Kenny Saief has been released from the camp due to lingering injury, and will not be apart of the USMNT’s friendly on Tuesday against Italy in Genk, Belgium.

With midfielder Kenny Saief not fit for selection, #USMNT head coach Dave Sarachan has 23 players to choose from for Tuesday’s friendly vs. Italy. pic.twitter.com/gzLW1cCKME — U.S. Soccer MNT (@ussoccer_mnt) November 19, 2018

Saief came off the bench in the 76th minute against England last Thursday, playing the final 15+ minutes in a 3-0 friendly defeat to the Three Lions.

Due to his injury, Saief has returned to his domestic club Anderlecht to rehab. He becomes the third player in the last two days to depart the camp, joining Weston McKennie and Luca De La Torre.

The loss of the midfielder now sees the USMNT roster sitting at 23 players ahead of a 2:45 p.m. EST kickoff against Gli Azzurri.