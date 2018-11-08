Manchester Derby headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The first installment of the Manchester Derby this season will take place at Etihad Stadium and is one of many exciting matches in England this weekend. Earlier on Sunday, Liverpool kicks off Premier League action hosting Fulham. Also on the day, Chelsea will host Everton while Arsenal welcomes Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Germany has a big rivalry game of its own to show off. Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund meet in the first edition of Der Klassiker of the season. Dortmund are leading the perennial Bundesliga champions by four points in the table and are undefeated in league play while only losing one match in all competitions so far this season.

In Spain, Barcelona will hope to remain top of the table following their match with Real Betis. Real Madrid will visit Celta de Vigo in hopes of bringing their midweek form into the match after a big win in UEFA Champions League play. Atletico Madrid is also in action as they host Athletic Club on Saturday.

Plenty of other European powerhouses will be meeting this weekend as Cristiano will take his first trip to Milan in Juventus colors as his club takes on AC Milan. Elsewhere, Thierry Henry’s tough start to his Monaco managerial career may continue as his club welcomes PSG on Sunday.

Across the Atlantic, MLS Cup Playoffs will continue with Sporting Kansas City hoping to make use of home field advantage against Real Salt Lake. Then, Atlanta United will try to hold on to their lead as they welcome David Villa and his New York City FC teammates to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Finally, the Columbus Crew will look to knock off the Supporters’ Shield winners in Red Bull Arena.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams this weekend:

Friday

LA LIGA

3 p.m. – beiN Sports en Español – Levante vs. Real Sociedad

ITALIAN SERIE A

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Frosinone vs. Fiorentina

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Hannover 96 vs. Wolfsburg

LIGUE 1

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Lille vs. Strasbourg

ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sheffield United vs. Sheffield Wednesday

GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Sandhausen vs. MSV Duisburg

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Paderborn vs. Holstein Kiel

ENGLISH FA CUP

2:55 p.m. – ESPN+ – Haringey Borough vs. AFC Wimbledon

LIGA MX

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Veracruz vs. Querétaro

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Atlas vs. Pachuca

TURKISH SUPER LIG

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Yeni Malatyaspor vs. Trabzonspor

australian A-LEAGUE

3:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne City vs. Wellington Phoenix

NCAA MEN’S SOCCER

2:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green

5:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Akron vs. West Virginia

Saturday

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Cardiff City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Huddersfield Town vs. West Ham United

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Leicester City vs. Burnley

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Newcastle United vs. AFC Bournemouth

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Southampton vs. Watford

12:30 p.m. – NBC – Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur

LA LIGA

7 a.m. beIN Sports Connect – Real Valladolid vs. Eibar

10:15 a.m. beIN Sports en Español – Getafe vs. Valencia

12:30 p.m. beIN Sports – Atlético Madrid vs. Athletic Club

2:45 p.m. beIN Sports – Girona vs. Leganés

ITALIAN SERIE A

9 a.m – ESPN+ – Torino vs. Parma

12 p.m – ESPN+ – SPAL vs. Cagliari

2:30 p.m – ESPN+ – Genoa vs. Napoli

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Hoffenheim vs. Augsburg

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Freiburg vs. Mainz 05

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Hertha BSC

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Nürnberg vs. Stuttgart

12:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern München

LIGUE 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Guingamp vs. Olympique Lyonnais

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Angers SCO vs. Montpellier

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nîmes vs. Nice

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Saint-Étienne vs. Reims

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Toulouse vs. Amiens SC

ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – West Bromwich Albion vs. Leeds United

GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Köln vs. Dynamo Dresden

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – St. Pauli vs. Heidenheim

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Erzgebirge Aue vs. Hamburger SV

EREDIVISIE

1:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – De Graafschap vs. PSV

ENGLISH FA CUP

7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Maidenhead United vs. Portsmouth

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Metropolitan Police vs. Newport County

COPA LIBERTADORES

2 p.m. – FOX Sports Go – Boca Juniors vs. River Plate

LIGA MX

6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Cruz Azul vs. Lobos BUAP

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – León vs. Guadalajara

8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Tigres UANL vs. Puebla

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Necaxa vs. Monterrey

10 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Tijuana vs. Morelia

ASCENSO MX

10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Dorados vs. Atlético San Luis

TURKISH SUPER LIG

11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Kayserispor vs. Galatasaray

BELGIAN FIRST DIVISION A

12 p.m. – B/R Live – Sporting Charleroi vs. Club Brugge

australian A-LEAGUE

1:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Western Sydney Wanderers vs. Brisbane Roar

3:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Newcastle Jets vs. Sydney FC

NCAA MEN’S SOCCER

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Columbia vs. Cornell

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Yale vs. Princeton

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Dartmouth vs. Brown

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Pennsylvania vs. Harvard

Sunday

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

7 a.m. – NBCSN – Liverpool vs. Fulham

9:15 a.m. – NBCSN – Chelsea vs. Everton

11:30 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

11:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester City vs. Manchester United

LA LIGA

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Deportivo Alavés vs. Huesca

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Barcelona vs. Real Betis

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Rayo Vallecano vs. Villarreal

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Sevilla vs. Espanyol

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Celta de Vigo vs. Real Madrid

ITALIAN SERIE A

6 a.m. – ESPN2 – Atalanta vs. Inter Milan

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Chievo vs. Bologna

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Empoli vs. Udinese

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Roma vs. Sampdoria

12 P.m. – ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs. Lazio

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Milan vs. Juventus

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – RB Leipzig vs. Bayer Leverkusen

12:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Schalke 04

LIGUE 1

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bordeaux vs. Caen

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Marseille vs. Dijon

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Rennes vs. Nantes

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Monaco vs. PSG

MLS

3 p.m. – ESPN – Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake

5:30 p.m. – ESPN – Atlanta United vs. New York City FC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN – New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew

GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Union Berlin vs. Greuther Fürth

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Ingolstadt vs. Arminia Bielefeld

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Magdeburg vs. Jahn Regensburg

EREDIVISIE

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Excelsior vs. Ajax

10:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Heracles vs. Feyenoord

ENGLISH FA CUP

7:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Mansfield Town vs. Charlton Athletic

7:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Guiseley vs. Cambridge United

7:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Chorley vs. Doncaster Rovers

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Port Vale vs. Sunderland

LIGA MX

1 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Toluca vs. Pumas UNAM

7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Santos Laguna vs. América

TURKISH SUPER LIG

10 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Fenerbahce vs. Alanyaspr

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Besiktas vs. Sivasspor

BELGIAN FIRST DIVISION A

8:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Anderlecht vs. Gent

12 p.m. – B/R Live – Kortrijk vs. Standard Liège

australian A-LEAGUE

3 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne Victory vs. Central Coast Mariners