Manchester Derby headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The first installment of the Manchester Derby this season will take place at Etihad Stadium and is one of many exciting matches in England this weekend. Earlier on Sunday, Liverpool kicks off Premier League action hosting Fulham. Also on the day, Chelsea will host Everton while Arsenal welcomes Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Germany has a big rivalry game of its own to show off. Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund meet in the first edition of Der Klassiker of the season. Dortmund are leading the perennial Bundesliga champions by four points in the table and are undefeated in league play while only losing one match in all competitions so far this season.
In Spain, Barcelona will hope to remain top of the table following their match with Real Betis. Real Madrid will visit Celta de Vigo in hopes of bringing their midweek form into the match after a big win in UEFA Champions League play. Atletico Madrid is also in action as they host Athletic Club on Saturday.
Plenty of other European powerhouses will be meeting this weekend as Cristiano will take his first trip to Milan in Juventus colors as his club takes on AC Milan. Elsewhere, Thierry Henry’s tough start to his Monaco managerial career may continue as his club welcomes PSG on Sunday.
Across the Atlantic, MLS Cup Playoffs will continue with Sporting Kansas City hoping to make use of home field advantage against Real Salt Lake. Then, Atlanta United will try to hold on to their lead as they welcome David Villa and his New York City FC teammates to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Finally, the Columbus Crew will look to knock off the Supporters’ Shield winners in Red Bull Arena.
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams this weekend:
Friday
LA LIGA
3 p.m. – beiN Sports en Español – Levante vs. Real Sociedad
ITALIAN SERIE A
2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Frosinone vs. Fiorentina
GERMAN BUNDESLIGA
2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Hannover 96 vs. Wolfsburg
LIGUE 1
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Lille vs. Strasbourg
ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sheffield United vs. Sheffield Wednesday
GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA
12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Sandhausen vs. MSV Duisburg
12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Paderborn vs. Holstein Kiel
ENGLISH FA CUP
2:55 p.m. – ESPN+ – Haringey Borough vs. AFC Wimbledon
LIGA MX
8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Veracruz vs. Querétaro
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Atlas vs. Pachuca
TURKISH SUPER LIG
12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Yeni Malatyaspor vs. Trabzonspor
australian A-LEAGUE
3:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne City vs. Wellington Phoenix
NCAA MEN’S SOCCER
2:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green
5:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Akron vs. West Virginia
Saturday
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE
7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Cardiff City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Huddersfield Town vs. West Ham United
10 a.m. – NBCSN – Leicester City vs. Burnley
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Newcastle United vs. AFC Bournemouth
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Southampton vs. Watford
12:30 p.m. – NBC – Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur
LA LIGA
7 a.m. beIN Sports Connect – Real Valladolid vs. Eibar
10:15 a.m. beIN Sports en Español – Getafe vs. Valencia
12:30 p.m. beIN Sports – Atlético Madrid vs. Athletic Club
2:45 p.m. beIN Sports – Girona vs. Leganés
ITALIAN SERIE A
9 a.m – ESPN+ – Torino vs. Parma
12 p.m – ESPN+ – SPAL vs. Cagliari
2:30 p.m – ESPN+ – Genoa vs. Napoli
GERMAN BUNDESLIGA
9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Hoffenheim vs. Augsburg
9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Freiburg vs. Mainz 05
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Hertha BSC
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Nürnberg vs. Stuttgart
12:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern München
LIGUE 1
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Guingamp vs. Olympique Lyonnais
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Angers SCO vs. Montpellier
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nîmes vs. Nice
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Saint-Étienne vs. Reims
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Toulouse vs. Amiens SC
ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP
12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – West Bromwich Albion vs. Leeds United
GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA
7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Köln vs. Dynamo Dresden
7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – St. Pauli vs. Heidenheim
7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Erzgebirge Aue vs. Hamburger SV
EREDIVISIE
1:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – De Graafschap vs. PSV
ENGLISH FA CUP
7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Maidenhead United vs. Portsmouth
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Metropolitan Police vs. Newport County
COPA LIBERTADORES
2 p.m. – FOX Sports Go – Boca Juniors vs. River Plate
LIGA MX
6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Cruz Azul vs. Lobos BUAP
8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – León vs. Guadalajara
8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Tigres UANL vs. Puebla
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Necaxa vs. Monterrey
10 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Tijuana vs. Morelia
ASCENSO MX
10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Dorados vs. Atlético San Luis
TURKISH SUPER LIG
11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Kayserispor vs. Galatasaray
BELGIAN FIRST DIVISION A
12 p.m. – B/R Live – Sporting Charleroi vs. Club Brugge
australian A-LEAGUE
1:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Western Sydney Wanderers vs. Brisbane Roar
3:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Newcastle Jets vs. Sydney FC
NCAA MEN’S SOCCER
1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Columbia vs. Cornell
4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Yale vs. Princeton
5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Dartmouth vs. Brown
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Pennsylvania vs. Harvard
Sunday
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE
7 a.m. – NBCSN – Liverpool vs. Fulham
9:15 a.m. – NBCSN – Chelsea vs. Everton
11:30 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
11:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester City vs. Manchester United
LA LIGA
6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Deportivo Alavés vs. Huesca
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Barcelona vs. Real Betis
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Rayo Vallecano vs. Villarreal
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Sevilla vs. Espanyol
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Celta de Vigo vs. Real Madrid
ITALIAN SERIE A
6 a.m. – ESPN2 – Atalanta vs. Inter Milan
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Chievo vs. Bologna
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Empoli vs. Udinese
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Roma vs. Sampdoria
12 P.m. – ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs. Lazio
2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Milan vs. Juventus
GERMAN BUNDESLIGA
9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – RB Leipzig vs. Bayer Leverkusen
12:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Schalke 04
LIGUE 1
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bordeaux vs. Caen
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Marseille vs. Dijon
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Rennes vs. Nantes
3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Monaco vs. PSG
MLS
3 p.m. – ESPN – Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake
5:30 p.m. – ESPN – Atlanta United vs. New York City FC
7:30 p.m. – ESPN – New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew
GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA
7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Union Berlin vs. Greuther Fürth
7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Ingolstadt vs. Arminia Bielefeld
7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Magdeburg vs. Jahn Regensburg
EREDIVISIE
8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Excelsior vs. Ajax
10:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Heracles vs. Feyenoord
ENGLISH FA CUP
7:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Mansfield Town vs. Charlton Athletic
7:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Guiseley vs. Cambridge United
7:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Chorley vs. Doncaster Rovers
9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Port Vale vs. Sunderland
LIGA MX
1 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Toluca vs. Pumas UNAM
7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Santos Laguna vs. América
TURKISH SUPER LIG
10 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Fenerbahce vs. Alanyaspr
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Besiktas vs. Sivasspor
BELGIAN FIRST DIVISION A
8:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Anderlecht vs. Gent
12 p.m. – B/R Live – Kortrijk vs. Standard Liège
australian A-LEAGUE
3 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne Victory vs. Central Coast Mariners
