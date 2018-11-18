McKennie, De La Torre depart USMNT camp ahead of Italy friendly

The U.S. Men’s National Team will be down two additional players for its final match of 2018.

Midfielders Weston McKennie and Luca De La Torre have both departed the camp ahead of Tuesday’s friendly against Italy in Genk, Belgium.

NEWS: @WMckennie & Luca de la Torre depart #USMNT camp ahead of 🇺🇸's final match of 2018 vs. Italy. Roster now stands at 24 players. » https://t.co/3Gr06afHtu pic.twitter.com/xx7FH4cbBX — U.S. Soccer MNT (@ussoccer_mnt) November 18, 2018

McKennie, who played 76 minutes in the U.S. 3-0 defeat to England last Thursday, has been diagnosed with an injury to his left hamstring tendon. The 20-year-old has returned to Schalke to begin rehabilitation.

As for De La Torre, he has remained in London to return to training with EPL side Fulham. He has yet to appear for the USMNT since his debut against the Republic of Ireland back in June.

Neither player will be replaced on the roster, which stands at 24 players.

Dave Sarachan’s side will seek a positive end to 2018 as they face Italy, another team redeveloping after missing this past summer’s World Cup.