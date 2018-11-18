McKennie, De La Torre depart USMNT camp ahead of Italy friendly

The U.S. Men’s National Team will be down two additional players for its final match of 2018.
Midfielders Weston McKennie and Luca De La Torre have both departed the camp ahead of Tuesday’s friendly against Italy in Genk, Belgium.
McKennie, who played 76 minutes in the U.S. 3-0 defeat to England last Thursday, has been diagnosed with an injury to his left hamstring tendon. The 20-year-old has returned to Schalke to begin rehabilitation.
As for De La Torre, he has remained in London to return to training with EPL side Fulham. He has yet to appear for the USMNT since his debut against the Republic of Ireland back in June.
Neither player will be replaced on the roster, which stands at 24 players.
Dave Sarachan’s side will seek a positive end to 2018 as they face Italy, another team redeveloping after missing this past summer’s World Cup.
Pulisic should get out of Dodge too. There is no point in his wasting his time playing for that bungling fool Dave Sarachan. If Ernie doesnt want to do anything, call me when he finally does…that would be my attitude
LikeLike
That’s the reason he has 2 appearances with the NT this year. As I said when this saga began, ‘he’s nothing but Arena’s yes man’.
LikeLike