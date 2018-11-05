MLS Ticker: Baird wins rookie of year, Impact part ways with Braz, and more

Real Salt Lake’s good week continued on Monday as forward Corey Baird was named MLS Rookie of the Year.

A graduate of RSL’s USL team the Real Monarchs, Baird made 31 appearances this season scoring eight goals and notching five assists.

The 22-year-old Baird beat out Orlando City’s Chris Mueller, Philadelphia Union’s Mark McKenzie, LAFC’s Joao Moutinho and Seattle Sounders’ Alex Roldan.

RSL will look to Baird, who was tied for the team’s third top goal scorer as it travels to Sporting KC this Sunday for the second leg of the Western Conference semifinal.

Impact part ways with technical director Braz

The Impact announced today that the club had mutually agreed to part ways with technical director Adam Braz who had served in that role since Nov. 2014.

“I thought it was important to make changes to optimize our technical structure. Different new opportunities were offered to Adam, but he preferred to decline them,” Montreal president Joey Saputo said in a statement released by the club.

Remi Garde remains as head coach and director of player personnel.

Kickoff times for Conference semifinals second legs announced

Major League Soccer announced the dates and times for the second legs of the conference semifinals with all four series tightly contested and hanging in the balance.

Thursday, November 8

10:30 p.m. ET- FS1- Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers (POR leads 2-1)

Sunday, November 11

3 p.m. ET- ESPN- Sporting Kansas City vs, Real Salt Lake (TIED 1-1)

5 p.m. ET- ESPN- Atlanta United vs. New York City FC (ATL leads 1-0)

7:30 p.m. ET- FS1- New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew (COL leads 1-0)

Revolution announce roster moves

The club picked up the options on 15 players and declined the options of six players including defender Claude Dielna who was on a designated player contract for half of this year.

Along with Dielna, the Revs declined options for midfielder Guillermo Hauche, forward Femi Hollinger-Janzen, midfielder Christhian Machado, defender Nicolas Samayoa and midfielder/defender Mark Segbers.

Forward Juan Agudelo and defender Chris Tierney will become free-agents on Dec. 31 of this year.

