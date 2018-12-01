MLS Ticker: Impact re-signs Bush, SKC announces roster moves, and more

Montreal Impact’s Evan Bush has been one of the league’s more consistent goalkeepers over the last few years and his hard work was rewarded with a new contract on Friday.

Bush signed a new three-year deal with the Impact, the club announced. The 32-year-old was named the Impact’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2018, the MLS Audi Player Index Top Goalkeeper, and the Videotron Player of the Year, as voted by the club’s supporters.

He led all MLS goalkeepers with 132 saves this past season, and finished tied for first with 34 starts and 3,060 minutes played. His 184 shots faced with good for second-most while his 10 clean sheets was good for third in MLS.

“I am very excited to continue with the Impact and that my family and I will call Montreal our home for the foreseeable future,” Bush said. “The most important aspect of my decision was making sure my wife and kids were happy. I’d like to thank the people of Montreal for accepting us as one of their own over the last eight years through the relationships we have established, making this decision an easy one for us.”

This season also saw Bush reach 50 career MLS wins and 150 career games played with the Impact, in the first and second divisions. He also surpassed 10,000 career minutes played with the club and now holds club records for saves and regular season minutes played.

Sporting KC announces roster moves following heartbreaking playoff defeat

It didn’t take long for Sporting Kansas City to make their first roster moves following a heartbreaking Western Conference Finals loss on Thursday. The club announced their initial moves to begin their offseason on Friday.

The club exercised contract options for four players; striker Diego Rubio, defender Graham Smith, and goalkeepers Eric Dick and Adrian Zendejas. Rubio is the headliner of the bunch after scoring eight goals and adding six assists in 20 regular season appearances in 2018.

SKC declined options for Kharlton Belmar, Cristian Lobato, Amer Didic, Brad Evans, and Colton Storm while extending an offer to forward Khiry Shelton who is out of contract at the end of the year.

Heading into 2019, Peter Vermes’ side has 23 players under contract after finishing first in the West this season.

Dynamo defender Andrew Wenger announces retirement

After 181 games in Major League Soccer, Houston Dynamo defender Andrew Wenger is calling it a career.

The former first overall pick by the Montreal Impact in 2012 announced his retirement on Friday, after making 115 starts between three clubs in his career. Wenger spent three years with the Impact, scoring six goals in 51 appearances with the club.

He would then move to the Philadelphia Union via trade ahead of the 2014-15 season. Wenger made 54 appearances over two seasons with the Union, before being traded to the Dynamo in 2016.

This season saw Wenger lift the U.S. Open Cup title with Houston, while being a versatile player for Wilmer Cabrera’s team. He started 16 matches at right back in 2018, and featured in defense, midfielder, and forward during his time with the Dynamo.

The former MAC Hermann Trophy winner at Duke University made his announcement via social media on Friday.