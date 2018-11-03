MLS Ticker: LAFC issues statement on fan behavior, McCann out three weeks, and more

LAFC saw their sensational debut campaign in Major League Soccer come to an end on Thursday evening. Despite a valiant effort, Bob Bradley’s team fell 3-2 to Real Salt Lake in the knockout round at Banc of California Stadium.

At the home game, fans could be heard saying an anti-gay slur towards RSL keeper Nick Rimando. As the match went on, LAFC fans were seen throwing objects onto the pitch. The chant used by LAFC is a staple of Mexican National Team games and earlier this summer, Mexico was fined $10,000 by FIFA for the use of the chant in Russia.

LAFC President and Owner Tom Penn and president of the 3252 Independent Supporters Union Josef Zacher issued a statement on Friday, condemning the use of the “offensive” word.

“The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and The 3252 Independent Supporters Union will not tolerate the offensive goal kick chant at Banc of California Stadium. We are disappointed and upset that it resurfaced last night at our match and understand we have work to do. The chant has no place in our City or Stadium and does not represent who we are as a club. It is our priority to work together to develop new processes and procedures to eliminate this chant from our Stadium in 2019.”

“LAFC and the 3252 are committed to creating an inclusive, welcoming and safe experience at Banc of California Stadium for all fans. Any fans identified as participating in this offensive chanting or other prohibited acts, will be removed from the stadium and permanently banned.”

Osorio undergoes surgery

Toronto FC announced on Friday that midfielder Jonathan Osorio underwent a successful sports hernia repair on Thursday.

The Canadian international is expected to return for preseason training in January, after a solid campaign for the defending champs. Osorio made 43 appearances in all competitions, scoring 17 goals and adding eight assists.

In what was a disappointing title defense by TFC, Osorio and Co. did lift the Canadian Championship for the third year in a row. Osorio lifted the George Gross Memorial Trophy in the tournament as the MVP, and was also the Golden Boot winner in the Concacaf Champions League.

McCann to miss three weeks

Atlanta United will be without one of their regular starters for the beginning of their postseason quest.

The Five Stripes announced Friday that Chris McCann will miss three weeks due to a left quad strain. McCann suffered the injury in Atlanta’s 4-1 regular season finale defeat to Toronto FC last Sunday.

McCann, 31, has made 22 appearances for the Five Stripes in 2018, scoring one goal. His versatility has been key of late for Tata Martino’s side, even seeing time at left back during Greg Garza’s injury absence.

Atlanta United begins their two-legged semifinal matchup against NYCFC on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

Fire’s Dean announces retirement

Chicago Fire defender and former first round pick Christian Dean announced his retirement from professional soccer on Thursday.

Joining Chicago from Vancouver via trade on Aug. 9th, 2017, Dean made just five appearances for the Fire in his short time there. The defender was the third overall selection by the Whitecaps in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft after a standout collegiate career at California-Berkeley. He would later make his professional debut on Mar. 16th of that year, in a 1-1 draw against Chivas USA.

“Thank you to my family and friends for the past five years and I owe you everything,” Dean said. “Thank you to the fans that have supported me, love you all.”

Dean made only 17 first team appearances between Chicago and Vancouver due to injuries, retiring at the age of 25.