MLS Ticker: Long, Zardes win league awards, and more

New York Red Bulls defender Aaron Long was named the 2018 MLS Defender of the Year on Wednesday, capping off a brilliant year.

Long, 26, joined the Red Bulls setup in 2016 winning USL Defender of the Year with NYRBII during that season. He became a regular starter in 2017 with the Eastern Conference club before earning league honors in 2018.

He helped New York to a No. 1 seed in the MLS Playoffs in the East and a Supporters Shield crown. Starting 31 of his 34 appearances for the club this season, Long scored three goals and added two assists while helping his team concede only 33 goals in 34 matches.

Long also made his debut for the U.S. Men’s National Team in October, playing 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw with Peru. He has also been called up for November friendlies against England and Italy.

Long beat out Chad Marshall, Michael Parkhurst, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, and Kemar Lawrence for the honor.