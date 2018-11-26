MLS Ticker: Orlando City fires Budalic, Galaxy and Whitecaps complete roster moves, and more

Orlando City’s 2018 MLS campaign was nothing to smile about. Ultimately a change needed to be done in order to build for the future.

The Lions fired general manager Niki Budalic on Monday, after serving the last two seasons. Orlando City totaled just 28 points this season, the lowest in club history and the second lowest in 2018 ahead of only San Jose.

The Lions season was an even bigger disappointment as Budalic brought in big names like Sacha Kljestan and Justin Meram to help push the team towards the postseason.

Budalic joined Orlando City as the assistant general manager in January 2016 and was promoted to the general manager of soccer operations for both Orlando City SC and the Orlando Pride of the NWSL in December 2016.

Orlando City has yet to make the playoffs since joining MLS in 2015.

L.A. Galaxy exercise contracts of four players

The L.A. Galaxy exercised the contract options of four players on Monday, giving them a total of 19 players for the upcoming 2019 MLS season.

Midfielders Sebastian Lleget and Bradford Jamieson IV, defender Daniel Steres and goalkeeper Justin Vom Steeg all had their contracts exercised.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy also declined the options on eight other players including defender Ashley Cole, midfielder Baggio Hudisic and goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre.

Vancouver Whitecaps make end-of-season roster moves

With a new head coach in Marc Dos Santos and a star in Alfonso Davies now off to Germany, the Vancouver Whitecaps are building towards the 2019 MLS season.

They made several roster moves on Monday as they extended the contracts of Doneil Henry, Nicolas Mezquida and Yordy Reyna.

On the other side, Brek Shea and Aly Ghazal’s options were declined while both of the clubs top-scorers Kei Kamara and Cristian Techera are out of contracts.

Kamara, Techera, Shea and Davies were four of the club’stop five goal-scorers from last season, scoring 33 of the Whitecaps’ 54 goals. Reyna is the lone top-five goalscorer of the group returning. He scored six goals for Vancouver in 2018.

Peruvian Kevin Quevedo could find his way to NYCFC

New York City FC could get another Peruvian to play alongside Alexander Callens in 2019.

Reports from Spain’s Diaro AS and the Peruvian outlet La Republica say that Alianza Lima have offered 21-year-old attacker Kevin Quevedo to NYCFC.

Quevedo scored four goals in 30 appearances for Alianza, but has also clashed with his manager, Pablo Bengoechea, at times having him omitted from the lineup due to his behavior.

Quevedo was linked to NYCFC earlier this fall by reports from another Peruvian outlet, Libero.

FC Cincinnati sign Argentian playmaker Ledesma

As they prepare for their first season in Major League Soccer, newcomers FC Cincinnati signed 30-year-old Argentine playmaker Emmanuel Ledesma on Monday.

Ledesma is one of four players signed to the club for their inaugural 2019 MLS season, joining Fernando Adi, Fatai Alashe and Corben Bone. He will take up an international spot.

Ledesma was an important piece to FCC’s season in the USL last year, scoring 16 goals and a league record 16 assists which helped him earn the USL’s Most Valuable Player award.