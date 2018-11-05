Monday Ticker: Messi fit to travel to Milan, Wembley field faces UEFA inspection, and more

After missing two weeks of action with a broken right arm suffered against Sevilla, Barcelona are set to be getting a welcome piece of artillery back into to the squad.

Lionel Messi will travel with the team to Milan and is in the squad that will face Inter on Tuesday in a Champions League game that could see Barcelona lock up first place in the group with a win. (REPORT)

UEFA will inspect the Wembley Stadium pitch on Monday ahead of Tottenham’s Champions League clash with PSV on Tuesday. (REPORT )

Manchester United Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic announced via Instagram that he will not wear a remembrance poppy on his jersey this Sunday as it conjures unhappy memories of his experience living through the bombing of Serbia in 1999. (REPORT)

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli could return this Tuesday to face PSV Eindhoven after missing Saturday’s 3-2 win against Wolves with a hamstring injury. (REPORT)

Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri will not make the trip to Red Star Belgrade this Tuesday due the club being wary of how Shaqiri’s Kosovar-Albanian heritage may inflame the Serbian team’s fans. (REPORT )

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says he will “fight” the introduction of a European Super League after leaked documents found by German newspaper Der Spiegel suggested a secret plan to introduce the competition. (REPORT)

Fernando Ovelar became the Paraguayan top-flight’s youngest ever goalscorer at age 14 over the weekend when he scored for Cerro Porteno against rivals Olimpia. (REPORT)

England’s record caps holder Peter Shilton expressed surprise at Gareth Southgate’s decision to allow Wayne Rooney back into the England squad for one more match in an upcoming friendly against the United States. (REPORT)

Stoke City midfielder James McClean is hitting back against the Football Association’s decision to investigate McClean for calling fans “uneducated caveman” for criticizing his decision not to wear a remembrance poppy on Saturday. (REPORT)

Leicester City players travelled to Thailand on Saturday to attend the funeral of late club owner and chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. (REPORT)

Real Madrid have agreed to renew a €1.1 billion kit manufacturing deal with Adidas according to reports. (REPORT)

Former England National Team manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has been named the manager of Philippines. (REPORT )

WEEKEND REWIND

