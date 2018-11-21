Morgan, Rapinoe headline USWNT Player of the Year nominees

2018 was a stellar year for the U.S. Women’s National Team, as they won three competitions and qualified for next year’s World Cup while posting an unbeaten record.

Tuesday saw five members of the USWNT nominated for the U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year award, with the winner being announced in early December. Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Lindsey Horan, Tobin Heath, and Julie Ertz were the five finalists for the award.

Morgan played a huge part for Jill Ellis’ side, scoring 18 goals in 19 appearances in 2018 while leading the team with 1,500 minutes played. She will seek her first Player of the Year award since 2012.

Rapinoe returned to one of the World’s premier attacking players, scoring seven goals and adding a team-best, 12 assists in 16 games played.

2017 winner Ertz continued her transformation as a defensive midfielder, starting 15 of the USWNT’s 20 matches. She also chipped in four goals.

Like her attacking partner, Heath recorded double digits in points, scoring seven goals and adding eight assists in 2018.

Horan, 24, is the youngest of the nominees and is coming off a sensational year with both the National Team and at domestic level in the NWSL. The Portland Thorns midfielder lifted the league MVP award, but has also been a vital piece in the USWNT’s set-up.

2018 saw the USWNT win the Tournament of Nations, SheBelieves Cup, and the Concacaf Women’s Championship which will see them in France on the World’s biggest stage next summer.