North London Derby headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Some of England’s biggest rivalries will take place on Sunday including the North London Derby featuring Arsenal and Tottenham. Later in the day, Liverpool will host Everton in a Merseyside Derby at Anfield. Chelsea will also play on the day as they welcome fellow London club Fulham to Stamford Bridge.
In Spain, Real Madrid will play on Saturday as they face Valencia in hopes of making up some ground in the La Liga table. Barcelona will take to the field on Sunday as they’re set for a match against Villarreal. Prior to that Atletico Madrid will visit Girona.
Roma will take on Internazionale this weekend, while Juventus visit Fiorentina in Italy. PSG follow up a midweek win over Liverpool with a match against Bordeaux on Sunday. Dortmund will hope to remain unbeaten in the Bundesliga as they host Freiburg while Bayern München hopes to gain three more points with a win over Werder Bremen.
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams this weekend:
Friday
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE
3 p.m. – NBCSN – Cardiff City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
LA LIGA
3 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Rayo Vallecano vs. Eibar
GERMAN BUNDESLIGA
2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Mainz 05
LIGUE 1
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Saint-Étienne vs. Nantes
GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA
12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Erzgebirge Aue vs. Jahn Regensburg
12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Paderborn vs. Arminia Bielefeld
ENGLISH FA CUP
2:55 p.m. – ESPN+ – Solihull Moors vs. Blackpool
A-LEAGUE
3:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Adelaide United vs. Brisbane Roar
NCAA MEN’S SOCCER
6 p.m. – ESPN3 – Maryland vs. Kentucky
NIKE INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLIES
3:30 p.m. – USsoccer.com – Portugal U17 vs Brazil U17
6:30 p.m. – USsoccer.com – USA U17 vs Turkey U17
Saturday
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Crystal Palace vs Burnley
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Huddersfield Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Leicester City vs Watford
10 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Newcastle United vs West Ham United
12:30 p.m. – NBC – Southampton vs Manchester United
LA LIGA
7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Celta de Vigo vs Huesca
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Real Valladolid vs Leganés
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Getafe vs Espanyol
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs Valencia
ITALIAN SERIE A
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – SPAL vs Empoli
12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs Juventus
2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sampdoria vs Bologna
GERMAN BUNDESLIGA
9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg
9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Stuttgart vs Augsburg
9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Werder Bremen vs Bayern München
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Hannover 96 vs Hertha BSC
12:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04
LIGUE 1
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Lille vs Olympique Lyonnais
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Angers SCO vs Caen
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Guingamp vs Nice
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Monaco vs Montpellier
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nîmes vs Amiens SC
ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP
7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sheffield United vs Leeds United
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday
12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa
GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA
7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Köln vs Greuther Fürth
7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Union Berlin vs Darmstadt 98
7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Ingolstadt vs Hamburger SV
7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – St. Pauli vs Dynamo Dresden
EREDIVISIE
1:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – AZ vs. Willem II
LIGA MX
8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Cruz Azul vs Querétaro
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Santos Laguna vs Monterrey
TURKISH SUPER LIG
8 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Istanbul Başakşehir vs Sivasspor
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Kayserispor vs Trabzonspor
BELGIAN FIRST DIVISION A
2:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Antwerp vs Sint-Truiden
A-LEAGUE
1:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC
3:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers
Sunday
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE
7 a.m. – NBCSN – Chelsea vs Fulham
9:05 a.m. – NBCSN – Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur
11:15 a.m. – NBCSN – Liverpool vs Everton
LA LIGA
6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Real Betis vs Real Sociedad
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Girona vs Atlético Madrid
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Barcelona vs Villarreal
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Deportivo Alavés vs Sevilla
ITALIAN SERIE A
6:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Milan vs Parma
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Frosinone vs Cagliari
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs Udinese
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Torino vs Genoa
12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chievo vs Lazio
2:30 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Roma vs Internazionale
GERMAN BUNDESLIGA
9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – RB Leipzig vs Borussia M’gladbach
12 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg
LIQUE 1
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Toulouse vs Dijon
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Marseille vs Reims
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Rennes vs Strasbourg
3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Bordeaux vs PSG
GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA
7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – MSV Duisburg vs Holstein Kiel
7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Sandhausen vs Heidenheim
7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Magdeburg vs Bochum
ENGLISH FA CUP
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Rochdale vs Portsmouth
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Chesterfield vs Grimsby Town
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Slough Town vs Gillingham
EREDIVISIE
6:15 a.m. – ESPN+ – Ajax vs ADO Den Haag
8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Feyenoord vs PSV
LIGA MX
1 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL
7:30 p.m. – Univision Deportes – América vs Toluca
TURKISH SUPER LIG
12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Beşiktaş vs Galatasaray
BELGIAN FIRST DIVISION A
8:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Club Brugge vs Standard Liège
12 p.m. – B/R Live – Anderlecht vs Genk
A-LEAGUE
1 a.m. – ESPN+ – Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory
3 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets
NIKE INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLIES
2:30 p.m. – USsoccer.com – Portugal U17 vs Turkey U17
5:30 p.m. – USsoccer.com – USA U17 vs Brazil U17
