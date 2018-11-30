North London Derby headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Some of England’s biggest rivalries will take place on Sunday including the North London Derby featuring Arsenal and Tottenham. Later in the day, Liverpool will host Everton in a Merseyside Derby at Anfield. Chelsea will also play on the day as they welcome fellow London club Fulham to Stamford Bridge.

In Spain, Real Madrid will play on Saturday as they face Valencia in hopes of making up some ground in the La Liga table. Barcelona will take to the field on Sunday as they’re set for a match against Villarreal. Prior to that Atletico Madrid will visit Girona.

Roma will take on Internazionale this weekend, while Juventus visit Fiorentina in Italy. PSG follow up a midweek win over Liverpool with a match against Bordeaux on Sunday. Dortmund will hope to remain unbeaten in the Bundesliga as they host Freiburg while Bayern München hopes to gain three more points with a win over Werder Bremen.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams this weekend:

Friday

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

3 p.m. – NBCSN – Cardiff City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

LA LIGA

3 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Rayo Vallecano vs. Eibar

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Mainz 05

LIGUE 1

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Saint-Étienne vs. Nantes

GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA

12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Erzgebirge Aue vs. Jahn Regensburg

12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Paderborn vs. Arminia Bielefeld

ENGLISH FA CUP

2:55 p.m. – ESPN+ – Solihull Moors vs. Blackpool

A-LEAGUE

3:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Adelaide United vs. Brisbane Roar

NCAA MEN’S SOCCER

6 p.m. – ESPN3 – Maryland vs. Kentucky

NIKE INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLIES

3:30 p.m. – USsoccer.com – Portugal U17 vs Brazil U17

6:30 p.m. – USsoccer.com – USA U17 vs Turkey U17

Saturday

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Crystal Palace vs Burnley

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Huddersfield Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Leicester City vs Watford

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Newcastle United vs West Ham United

12:30 p.m. – NBC – Southampton vs Manchester United

LA LIGA

7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Celta de Vigo vs Huesca

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Real Valladolid vs Leganés

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Getafe vs Espanyol

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs Valencia

ITALIAN SERIE A

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – SPAL vs Empoli

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs Juventus

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sampdoria vs Bologna

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Stuttgart vs Augsburg

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Werder Bremen vs Bayern München

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Hannover 96 vs Hertha BSC

12:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04

LIGUE 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Lille vs Olympique Lyonnais

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Angers SCO vs Caen

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Guingamp vs Nice

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Monaco vs Montpellier

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nîmes vs Amiens SC

ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sheffield United vs Leeds United

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa

GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA

7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Köln vs Greuther Fürth

7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Union Berlin vs Darmstadt 98

7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Ingolstadt vs Hamburger SV

7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – St. Pauli vs Dynamo Dresden

EREDIVISIE

1:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – AZ vs. Willem II

LIGA MX

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Cruz Azul vs Querétaro

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Santos Laguna vs Monterrey

TURKISH SUPER LIG

8 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Istanbul Başakşehir vs Sivasspor

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Kayserispor vs Trabzonspor

BELGIAN FIRST DIVISION A

2:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Antwerp vs Sint-Truiden

A-LEAGUE

1:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC

3:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Sunday

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

7 a.m. – NBCSN – Chelsea vs Fulham

9:05 a.m. – NBCSN – Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

11:15 a.m. – NBCSN – Liverpool vs Everton

LA LIGA

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Real Betis vs Real Sociedad

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Girona vs Atlético Madrid

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Barcelona vs Villarreal

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Deportivo Alavés vs Sevilla

ITALIAN SERIE A

6:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Milan vs Parma

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Frosinone vs Cagliari

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs Udinese

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Torino vs Genoa

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chievo vs Lazio

2:30 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Roma vs Internazionale

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – RB Leipzig vs Borussia M’gladbach

12 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg

LIQUE 1

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Toulouse vs Dijon

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Marseille vs Reims

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Rennes vs Strasbourg

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Bordeaux vs PSG

GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA

7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – MSV Duisburg vs Holstein Kiel

7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Sandhausen vs Heidenheim

7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Magdeburg vs Bochum

ENGLISH FA CUP

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Rochdale vs Portsmouth

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Chesterfield vs Grimsby Town

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Slough Town vs Gillingham

EREDIVISIE

6:15 a.m. – ESPN+ – Ajax vs ADO Den Haag

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Feyenoord vs PSV

LIGA MX

1 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL

7:30 p.m. – Univision Deportes – América vs Toluca

TURKISH SUPER LIG

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Beşiktaş vs Galatasaray

BELGIAN FIRST DIVISION A

8:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Club Brugge vs Standard Liège

12 p.m. – B/R Live – Anderlecht vs Genk

A-LEAGUE

1 a.m. – ESPN+ – Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory

3 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets

NIKE INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLIES

2:30 p.m. – USsoccer.com – Portugal U17 vs Turkey U17

5:30 p.m. – USsoccer.com – USA U17 vs Brazil U17