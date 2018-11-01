Packed schedule, small roster challenge U.S. U-20s in Concacaf Championship title defense

The U.S. U-20 National Team begins the road to the U-20 World Cup, and its defense of the Concacaf U-20 Championship, Thursday night when they take on Puerto Rico at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The U.S. and Puerto Rico are in Group A along with Trinidad & Tobago, Suriname, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, U.S. Virgin Islands. This is the first edition of the tournament to feature 34 teams and each team will play five games in a span of nine days in the group stage. The winners of each of the six groups will move on to the Qualification Stage, where they will play in two groups of three with the winners qualifying for the U-20 World Cup in Poland and moving on to play in the Final on November 21.

The tournament is also at a different time of year than it has been in the past, leading to some difficulties in preparation and roster selection for head coach Tab Ramos.

“Unfortunately for us, our preparation has been very short,” Ramos said. “It’s not necessarily something to complain about because all the other teams are on the same page, so we all have the same starting point. But it’s certainly not something that we’re used to.”

Ramos’s roster is missing several big names, but there is still a lot of talent available. Midfielder Alex Mendez of SC Freiburg is one of his better players, as is defender Jaylin Lindsey. The squad also got a bit of a boost from Wednesday night’s MLS Playoff opener. The Philadelphia Union’s Mark McKenzie will join up with the team after their defeat against New York City FC.

“I think he’s an anchor to the defense, he’s an extremely important player and he will make us a lot better when he’s on the team,” Ramos said about McKenzie, who was planning to remain with the Union as long as they were alive in the playoffs.

After the group stage concludes on November 9, Ramos will be able to make changes up to six changes to his roster before the qualification stage begins four days later. That next round takes place during an international break, meaning some of the professional players that couldn’t be called in for the group stage will be able to come into the squad.

But, before that can happen, the team will have to navigate an absurdly busy schedule with five matches over nine days with only 18 field players. “It’s a very difficult set-up, playing five games in nine days,” siad Ramos. “It’s a huge toll, physically, on the players. So, I’m really concerned about injuries, I’m concerned about pushing players too hard, all of those things.”

However, it’s not like the U.S. is in a unique position. Each of the 34 nations at this tournament will deal with the same challenge of a congested schedule with a small roster.

The Americans are the defending champions after winning the tournament for the first time ever in 2017. Defending a title is a thrilling prospect for Ramos and his team, and they are aiming for a second consecutive championship, not just qualification for next spring’s U-20 World Cup.

“I think being defending champions, first of all, is exciting,” Ramos said. “Because this is why we come every time, this is what I preach every time we come to World Cup qualifying: that we shouldn’t be satisfied if we only qualify, we have to come here to win. That’s why we come. Fortunately, we’re defending champions, we’re very happy about that, but that does add more pressure to the team, it adds more pressure to the players. But I think that’s something that they welcome. I think every player that’s at this camp is looking at this camp as a great opportunity to follow the footsteps of the great team that we just had last cycle.”

Here’s the full schedule for the U.S. U-20s in the Concacaf Championship:

Thursday– vs. Puerto Rico

Sunday – vs. U.S. Virgin Islands

Tuesday – vs. Trinidad & Tobago

November 7 – vs. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

November 9 – vs. Suriname

Kickoff for the U-20s’ first match of the tournament is at 5 p.m. on Thursday and the match will be streamed live on the Concacaf Go app.