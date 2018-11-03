SBI Question of the Day: Which MLS knockout round surprise winners will go the furthest?

The MLS knockout rounds featured a handful of surprises, leading to some intriguing Cinderella stories.

Real Salt Lake and the Columbus Crew weren’t picked by many to be advancing to the conference semifinals, but they’ll both be playing on Sunday after dramatic victories on the road.

Portland’s win over FC Dallas wasn’t quite the same level of surprise, but the Timbers were the third lower seed to survive the knockout round, leading us to wonder which of these three underdogs will be able to carry some momentum into a surprising deep run into the playoffs.

Which of the three do you see going the furthest in the playoffs? Cast your vote here, and let us know why in the comments section below.