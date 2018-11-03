SBISoccer.com

SBI Question of the Day: Which MLS knockout round surprise winners will go the furthest?

SBI Question of the Day: Which MLS knockout round surprise winners will go the furthest?

Featured

SBI Question of the Day: Which MLS knockout round surprise winners will go the furthest?

The MLS knockout rounds featured a handful of surprises, leading to some intriguing Cinderella stories.

Real Salt Lake and the Columbus Crew weren’t picked by many to be advancing to the conference semifinals, but they’ll both be playing on Sunday after dramatic victories on the road.

Portland’s win over FC Dallas wasn’t quite the same level of surprise, but the Timbers were the third lower seed to survive the knockout round, leading us to wonder which of these three underdogs will be able to carry some momentum into a surprising deep run into the playoffs.

Which of the three do you see going the furthest in the playoffs? Cast your vote here, and let us know why in the comments section below.

, Featured, Major League Soccer

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home