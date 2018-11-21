SBI Question of the Day: Who is the USMNT Player of the Year?

U.S. Soccer announced its nominees for Male Player of the Year on Tuesday and it’s filled with young naes ready to contribute to the future of the program.

Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Wil Trapp, Matt Miazga, and Zack Steffen were the five players nominated for the award and all can build their case for winning.

Should it be the young defensive midfield prospect Tyler Adams, who made his USMNT debut barely more than a year ago?

Weston McKennie is just as new to the team, but he already looks like a potential star in the central midfield.

What about Wil Trapp? He installed himself as a strong option in the defensive midfield and was one of the most important players for the Columbus Crew this season.

His Crew teammate Zack Steffen is the leading candidate to become the next starting goalkeeper for the USMNT after a strong year for both club and country.

Finally, there’s Matt Miazga. He’s has been one of the best defenders at the National Team level, but he’s struggled on his loan with Nantes.

Who should win the award? Vote in the poll and feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below.