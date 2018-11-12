SBISoccer.com

The MLS Conference finals are set: Red Bulls-Atlanta United and Sporting KC-Timbers

Major League Soccer

The four teams remaining in the 2018 MLS playoffs will square off in two matches over four days after the November international break.

The first set of matches take place Sunday, November 25, with the Eastern Conference final between Atlanta United and New York Red Bulls leading off an MLS doubleheader that will be followed by the Western Conference final between Sporting Kansas City and Portland Timbers.

The four-day gap in between conference final legs is in place to give the victorious clubs enough time to rest ahead of the December 8 MLS Cup, which will be held at Red Bull Arena or Mercedes-Benz Stadium,

The East champion will host MLS Cup since both the Red Bulls and Atlanta United finished in the top two of the Supporters’ Shield standings.

MLS Conference Final Schedule

Sunday, November 25

New York Red Bulls at Atlanta United (5 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Sporting Kansas City at Portland Timbers (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1)

Thursday, November 29

Atlanta United at New York Red Bulls (7 p.m. ET, FS1)

Portland Timbers at Sporting Kansas City (9:30 p.m., ET, ESPN)

