Thursday Ticker: Libertadores final moved to Madrid, De Gea extension triggered and more

Last weekend’s cancelled Copa Libertadores Final has itself a new home, and it’s not in South America.

The rescheduled match will take place at the San Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, December 9, pending the approval of the Spanish government and Ministry of Education and Sport. The match will kick off at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. (REPORT)

Manchester United triggered the extension on goalkeeper David De Gea’s contract. The Spaniard’s deal was set to expire next summer, but he is now contracted to United for the 2019-2020 season. (REPORT)

Reports indicate that Argentina is set to name current interim manager Lionel Scaloni as their permanent boss. He originally took over for Jorge Sampaoli after last summer’s World Cup. (REPORT)

La Liga is suing the Spanish Football Federation over its refusal to allow them to hold a regular season match in Miami. (REPORT)

Spanish youth international Brahim Diaz is set to leave Manchester City for Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Nigerian forward Isaac Success has signed a new five-year contract at Watford. (REPORT)

