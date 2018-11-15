Thursday Ticker: Premier League adopts VAR, Mendy undergoes surgery, and more

Another of the big European leagues is ready to adopt VAR.

The English Premier League is the latest giant to approve the use of the Video Assistant Referee system. The league announced they will begin using it next season after completing several “non-live” trials this campaign. (REPORT)

Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy has undergone surgery on his left knee and will be out for an extended period of time. (REPORT)

FIFA is reportedly recommending Chelsea receive a two-year transfer ban for violating rules against signing international players under the age of 18. (REPORT)

EPL clubs have agreed to reward outgoing chairman Richard Scudamore with a £5 million bonus. (REPORT)

Usain Bolt has set a two-week “deadline” to join a new club or reportedly call it quits from the sport altogether. (REPORT)

Former Real Madrid player Luis Figo has said that Luka Modric “deserved” to be named the best player in the world. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich forward Sandro Wagner has declared his team the best team in Germany “by far.” (REPORT)

Argentina general manager Jorge Burruchaga states that Lionel Messi will “definitely return” to the national team in the foreseeable future. (REPORT)

Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata has admitted into seeing a psychologist to deal with “pressure and emotions” he has dealt with since joined the Premier League club. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

