Tuesday Ticker: Neymar leaves friendly with groin injury, UEFA president says Super League won't happen, and more

Paris Saint Germain fans will be sweating out the fitness of Neymar who may have picked up an injury in Brazil’s last friendly of the international window.

Despite what has been leaked by Der Spiegel about a major shake up in the structure of European soccer, UEFA is strongly denying that Europe’s biggest clubs will be breaking away to form their own “Super League.”

Neymar was forced to come off just minutes into Brazil’s friendly against Cameroon due to a groin injury. (REPORT)

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says that the European Super League “will not happen.” (REPORT )

Former Everton and New York Red Bulls forward Tim Cahill played his final game for Australia in a 3-0 win against Lebanon. (REPORT)

VAR could be introduced sometime this season in the Champions League according to Ceferin. (REPORT)

Ceferin also said that Financial Fair Play rules are “weak” in certain areas and need to be more “robust.” (REPORT)

English Premier League teams voted 11-9 to keep the current transfer window that ends on the eve of the new season. (REPORT )

Former AC Milan director Marco Fassone says Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Real Madrid in 2017 and could have moved to Serie A earlier. (REPORT)

Four years out from the 2022 World Cup, Qatar is on course to be ready. (REPORT )

According to Ceferin, any plan to expand the World Cup to 48 teams four years earlier than planned would need to be voted on if additional hosts are needed. (REPORT)

Chelsea are confident that they will be able to sign midfielder N’Golo Kante to a long-term contract. (REPORT)

Tigres is hoping to sign French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac to an extension before training on Wednesday. (REPORT)

Championship teams including Aston Villa, Derby and Leeds are unhappy with parts of the English Football League’s £595 million T.V. deal with Sky Sports. (REPORT)

Arsenal are planning to promote current head of recruitment Sven Mislintat to technical director. (REPORT)

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis says he wants to buy a team in England. (REPORT)

La Liga is the oldest of Europe’s top-five leagues. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

USMNT U-20s top Honduras to set up Concacaf final with Mexico (READ)

MLS Ticker: Union re-sign Curtin, Alonso to hit free agent market, and more (READ)

FC Dallas parts ways with head coach Oscar Pareja (READ)

USMNT seeks winning conclusion to roller-coaster 2018 (READ)

Immobile, Chiellini among veterans released from Italy squad (READ)

Kenny Saief leaves USMNT camp with injury (READ)