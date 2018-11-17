SBISoccer.com

U.S. U-20 MNT clinch World Cup berth with win over Costa Rica

Following a perfect record in the group stage of the 2018 Concacaf Championship, the U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team had its eyes set on a strong start in Friday’s second stage.

Tab Ramos’ side showed zero signs of slowing down with a 4-0 win over Costa Rica in Bradenton, clinching a spot in the 2019 FIFA World Cup.

Alex Mendez continued his strong tournament, scoring the U.S.’ opener from long range in the 15th minute.

Ulysses Llanez doubled the hosts lead later in the half, creating space for a shot which found the bottom-left corner.

Early in the second-half, Juan Pablo Torres added to the lead in the 49th minute. The midfielder snuck a right-footed shot in to extend the U.S.’ lead.

Ayo Akinola capped the final score at 4-0, heading home from a set piece later in the half.

The team will now aim for a place in the Concacaf Championship Final as they face Honduras on Nov. 19th.

Comments

4 comments
  • I scored three goals in one game

    Should be noted Llanez left the game a few mins after he scored with an injury. No word on how bad it is yet.

    Like

    Reply
  • Alfred Randall

    These boys are good! The referee was the worst I’ve seen in a long time. It’s really remarkable that we have any players that can play the next match after the ‘working over’ this referee allowed. Now those CR hacks have to hope we beat Honduras by 5 goals. That’s justice! USA 3 Honduras 0 would be perfect after the lack of culture and class I saw from those CR thugs.

    Like

    Reply
    • Gomer Pyle

      Damn straight!!! I love watching our youngsters perform. But don’t get too mad at Costa Rica until you see Honduras…. probably another bloodbath.

      Like

      Reply
      • Alfred Randall

        Intimidation is the number one tool for those people. Unfortunately, the referees are pulled in to this and these referees seem incapable of making good decisions with this. Bring in EURO referees!

        Like

