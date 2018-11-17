U.S. U-20 MNT clinch World Cup berth with win over Costa Rica

Following a perfect record in the group stage of the 2018 Concacaf Championship, the U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team had its eyes set on a strong start in Friday’s second stage.

Tab Ramos’ side showed zero signs of slowing down with a 4-0 win over Costa Rica in Bradenton, clinching a spot in the 2019 FIFA World Cup.

Alex Mendez continued his strong tournament, scoring the U.S.’ opener from long range in the 15th minute.

Ulysses Llanez doubled the hosts lead later in the half, creating space for a shot which found the bottom-left corner.

Early in the second-half, Juan Pablo Torres added to the lead in the 49th minute. The midfielder snuck a right-footed shot in to extend the U.S.’ lead.

Ayo Akinola capped the final score at 4-0, heading home from a set piece later in the half.

The team will now aim for a place in the Concacaf Championship Final as they face Honduras on Nov. 19th.