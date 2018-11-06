USMNT U-20s dominate Trinidad and Tobago to keep Concacaf Championships run rolling

The U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team returned to Concacaf Championship action on Monday taking on Trinidad & Tobago in Bradenton, Florida. For a third consecutive time in the tournament, Tab Ramos’ men left little doubt with a comfortable victory, defeating Trinidad & Tobago, 6-1.

The U.S. team fielded a strong lineup with Paxton Pomykal, Alex Mendez and Ulysses Llanez among the leading standouts in the victory.As they did in the first two games of the tournament, the Americans found themselves in front early. This time it was Brandon Servania who put Tab Ramos’ men ahead with a low strike from outside the penalty area that slid past a diving Trinidad & Tobago goalkeeper in the 6th minute. Justin Rennicks’ deflected shot doubled the U.S. U-20’s lead in the eighth minute.

Justin Rennicks also grabbed an assist before the halftime break feeding Paxton Pomykal for the game’s third goal. Rennicks took advantage of a poor touch from a Trinidad & Tobago defender before sliding the ball across to the FC Dallas homegrown giving his side a three-goal advantage heading into the break.

Pomykal helped kick off the second half showing good composure in the penalty area before playing the ball to Alex Mendez. The goal gave the U.S. U-20’s their fourth goal of the game in the 52nd minute. Trinidad & Tobago’s lone goal came just minutes later as a low driven cross slid between the legs of Matt Real and was tapped home from close range.

Llanez scored his fifth goal of the tournament as he was beneficiary of the Trinidad & Tobago defenders failing to clear the ball. After Pomykal’s volley was saved by the goalkeeper, the ball eventually fell to Llanez at the top of the penalty who made no mistake curling home the team’s fifth goal of the night.

Juan Pablo Torres added a sixth for the U.S. in the dying moments of the game after receiving a pass from Alex Mendez before tucking the ball into the back of the goal.

The U.S. U-20 MNT return to action on Wednesday against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The Americans currently sit atop Group A with a 3-0-0 record and a goal difference of +24.