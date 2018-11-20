USMNT U-20s top Honduras to set up Concacaf final with Mexico

The U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team knew its toughest test yet at the 2018 Concacaf Championship awaited them on Monday night. Despite already booking a place in next year’s U-20 World Cup, the host country did what it needed to do.

After a scoreless first-half, Toronto FC product Ayo Akinola scored the eventual winning goal to help the U.S. down Honduras 1-0 in Bradenton.

A lackluster first-half saw both sides with few opportunities in front of goal. However, Tab Ramos’ side took advantage of a lucky defection to break the deadlock early in the second-half.

Akinola got on the end of a high cross over the Honduran backline, which deflected right to the streaking forward. After letting the ball bounce once, Akinola rifled home a right-footed shot in the 51st minute.

It was his seventh goal of the tournament.

Despite not being able to add to their lead, the U.S. U-20’s held on for a 1-0 victory.

David Ochoa picked up the clean sheet in goal, while Sergino Dest, Chris Richards, and Sebastian Soto all got starts.

The victory now sees the U.S. face Mexico in the Concacaf Championship Final on Nov. 21st while Honduras qualified for the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup despite the defeat.