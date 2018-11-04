U.S. U-20 MNT roll past U.S. Virgin Islands

The U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team followed up Thursday’s 7-1 win over Puerto Rico in the Concacaf Championship opener with a 13-0 win over the U.S. Virgin Islands on Saturday. Tab Ramos’ side saw plenty of changes on Saturday with just David Ochoa, Matt Real, and Ayo Akinola being the constants in the starting lineup.

It didn’t take long for Tab Ramos’ side to take the lead as Griffin Dorsey found himself alone at the far post sliding home a cross from Ulysses Llanez. The latter’s day was just starting though, as he followed that up with an assist to Ayo Akinola in the 19th minute. After that, Llanez scored three goals in 17 minutes before grabbing an assist on Anthony Fontana’s goal in the 41st minute.

After an Ayo Akinola strike doubled the U-20 #USMNT lead, Ulysses Llanez curls in a beauty to make it three! 🇺🇸 3-0 🇻🇮 | #CU20 pic.twitter.com/lvUOwdRhpK — U.S. Soccer YNT (@ussoccer_ynt) November 3, 2018

The U.S. U-20 MNT went into the halftime break with a 6-0 lead, and Ulysses Llanez had a direct role in each of the goals.

Justin Rennicks kept the goals coming in the second half as he bagged a brace in five minutes with the first of the pair coming in the 61st minute. Sandwiched in between Rennicks’ goals was a goal from Philadelphia Union defender, Mark McKenzie.

Paxton Pomykal scored the 10th goal sliding the ball into the back of the net after some nifty footwork outside the penalty area in the 67th minute. Alex Mendez cooly slotted home a penalty in the 79th minute after Griffin Dorsey was tackled in the penalty area to give the hosts an 11-0 lead.

McKenzie doubled his goal tally on the day in the 81st minute. Alex Mendez’s corner kick was curled in, the U.S. Virgin Islands failed to clear the ball and McKenzie found the back of the net from close range. Manny Perez grabbed his first goal of the tournament and the U.S. U-20 MNT’s 13th of the day with a wonderful individual effort in the 92nd minute. The NC State defender picked the ball up in the midfield and split three defenders before blasting a shot into the back of the goal.

The U.S. U-20 MNT return to action on Monday against Trinidad & Tobago. Tab Ramos’ side currently sits atop the Group A standings with a record of 2-0-0 and a goal difference of +19.