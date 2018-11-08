U.S. U-20 MNT stay atop Group A with strong second-half performance

For the first time at the 2018 Concacaf Championship, the U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team went into halftime scoreless. Not long into the second-half, Tab Ramos’ side broke that deadlock and rolled to another victory.

The U-20 MNT used a six-goal second half to down Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 6-0 on Wednesday evening in Bradenton.

Philadelphia Union product Anthony Fontana led the way with a hat trick while three other players got on the scoresheet.

Juan Pablo Torres broke the match open early in the second-half, giving the U.S. a 1-0 lead.

Ulysses Llanez doubled the hosts advantage in the 59th minute, sliding home from inside the six-yard box.

Fontana was teed up nicely not long after, rifling home his first goal with a right footed strike into the bottom-left corner.

The Union midfielder got some luck for his second goal, tapping home after an Ayo Akinola cross was not gathered cleanly.

Five minutes later saw Fontana complete his hat trick before FC Dallas’ Brandon Servania wrapped up the convincing half with a goal in the 90th minute.

With the win, the U-20’s are atop Group A with 12 points and can punch their ticket to the Classification Stage of the tournament with a result against Suriname on Friday.