USMNT vs. England: SBI Live Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team begins its final road trip of the year with a friendly against England at Wembley Stadium.

Dave Sarachan is trotting out a 4-2-3-1 formation for this match, which includes Bobby Wood starting up top with Christian Pulisic manning the left wing as he makes his return to the squad.

Brad Guzan gets the start in goal in the absence of an injured Zack Steffen ahead of a confident Ethan Horvath. John Brooks and Matt Miazga form the experienced center back pairing with DeAndre Yedlin and Jorge Villafana manning the full back spots.

The SBI editorial staff will be providing live commentary on tonight’s match so feel free to follow the action here. As always, you are welcome to share your own thoughts and opinions (NOT play-by-play commentary) in the comments section below.

Enjoy the match.