USMNT vs. England: SBI Live Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team begins its final road trip of the year with a friendly against England at Wembley Stadium.
Dave Sarachan is trotting out a 4-2-3-1 formation for this match, which includes Bobby Wood starting up top with Christian Pulisic manning the left wing as he makes his return to the squad.
Brad Guzan gets the start in goal in the absence of an injured Zack Steffen ahead of a confident Ethan Horvath. John Brooks and Matt Miazga form the experienced center back pairing with DeAndre Yedlin and Jorge Villafana manning the full back spots.
The SBI editorial staff will be providing live commentary on tonight’s match so feel free to follow the action here. As always, you are welcome to share your own thoughts and opinions (NOT play-by-play commentary) in the comments section below.
Enjoy the match.
What this team lacks is a center mid who can hold the ball and distribute in tight spaces. That would help keep possession and build an attack instead of relying on long balls and counter attacks while sitting deep and taking the best players out of the game. New coach new attacking CMs new formation new everything. There are players to build around but u have to feel bad for some players coming from good clubs and playing with some of these other guys and this coach who don’t have a clue.
Man we stink that Brooks and Miazga pairing does not work. Mexico and Costa Rica even Panama will have a field day with them.
That was embarrassing…and we thoroughly got what we deserved.
The USSF is run by a bunch of congenital idiots who are doing absolutely nothing right.
I hope Stewart has some kind of vision, but there is zero sign of it yet.
As for Cordeiro, he’s another empty suit who has done absolutely nothing at the organizational level. I’m delighted he was able to win a WC bid against Morocco, who loses World Cup bids as a national hobby because they are in no way capable of hosting one, but as far as addressing the underlying issues in American soccer – league structure, fighting pay-for-play at the youth levels, generating grassroots interest and providing value and putting American butts in seats at affordable prices instead of charging $150 a ticket and playing in front of 20K…nope. Nothing. And despite massive MLS improvement the results were pretty manifest tonight.
FT: England 3 – USMNT 0. Not a great performance tonight by the USMNT who fall very short. Expect some lineup changes in Belgium on Tuesday. Thanks for checking in!
Well that was “fun” to watch….
Sancho rips a shot/cross wide of everything. 89′
Two-on-two for the U.S. is easily erased. Wood skies his effort. Also, Shaq Moore replaces Villafana. 87′
First half was like man vs child. Second half better at least the USMNT was jabbing back somewhat. Our young players still have ways to go. They’re NOT the world beaters, at least not yet, most US fans was dreaming they were.
Not to say it would’ve flipped the script, but Pulisic has to finish off his chance in the first-half. U.S. need to start being stronger in the offensive end to really be a threat against the big boys in Europe. 83′
