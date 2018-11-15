USMNT vs. England: The Pregame Tailgate

The U.S. Men’s National Team kicks off its November schedule with a trip to historic Wembley to face England on Thursday.

With a pair of tough European tests on the docket in the next six days, the youthful USMNT will seek to continue growth into the new year. Headlining the roster for these friendlies is the midfield trio of Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, and Weston McKennie who will play together for the first time at the senior level. Brad Guzan and Ethan Horvath will battle for the starting goalkeeper spot with Zack Steffen’s departure due to injury. DeAndre Yedlin and John Brooks anchor a backline that will be without first-choice left back Antonee Robinson who left camp with an ankle injury.

SBI will be providing commentary on the match so please feel free to join us as we discuss the action during the match.

In the meantime, here is a look back at this week’s pre-match coverage heading into kickoff:

