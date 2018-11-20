USMNT vs. Italy: SBI Live Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team closes out its 2018 schedule in Belgium when they take on Italy at a neutral venue.

In what will likely be his final match in charge, interim head coach Dave Sarachan has made some interesting choices with his lineup, opting to go with a 3-5-2 formation and a ton of youth. In fact, this is the youngest average age for a USMNT starting lineup in its modern era.

Josh Sargent gets the nod up front next to Christian Pulisic in a strike duo featuring two of the most exciting young names in American soccer. Pulisic is the only player in the starting eleven who also started in the loss to England last Thursday, the other ten starters are all new. He is also the most experienced player in the lineup with 23 caps, the same number as midfielder Kellyn Acosta.

Ethan Horvath gets the start in goal after sitting out at Wembley last week. He will have Aaron Long, Walker Zimmerman, and Cameron Carter-Vickers in front of him in a back line that has only 13 National Team appearances between them.

