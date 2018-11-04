Wayne Rooney to return for England friendly against USMNT

Wayne Rooney made a huge impact in Major League Soccer when he joined D.C. United this summer. After being retired from international duty with the England National Team, Rooney will return to win his 120th cap later this month when the Three Lions face the U.S. Men’s National Team at Wembley.

England boss Gareth Southgate sanctioned a farewell appearance for the D.C. United forward on Nov. 15th who last featured for the Three Lions in Nov. 2016. Rooney is the all-time leading scorer for England, scoring 53 goals in 119 appearances.

The friendly will be the first of two for the USMNT in Europe this month, who late face Italy in Genk, Belgium five days later.

For England, the friendly will come three days before a crucial UEFA Nations League clash with Croatia. The proceeds from the friendly against the USMNT has been designated as a charity fundraiser with some of the money going to the Wayne Rooney Foundation, ESPN announced.

Rooney joined D.C. United in July, scoring 12 goals in 21 appearances for the Black and Red. He helped the team to the playoffs where they were eliminated by the Columbus Crew last Thursday in the knockout round.

Despite the end of the MLS season, Rooney also stated that he will not seek a loan move back to Europe during the offseason. He is expected to return to D.C. for the 2019 MLS season which begins in March.