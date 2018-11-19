Who Should the USMNT Start vs. Italy?

With the 2018 schedule coming to an end for the U.S. Men’s National Team, the hope on Tuesday against Italy is to get a positive result in Belgium.

Interim manager Dave Sarachan saw his youthful team wiped away by England last Thursday at Wembley, and will look to several lineup changes against a Italy side also in rebuilding mode.

With their opponents also seeking a positive ending to the calendar year, Sarachan could start a strong XI despite players heading back to domestic action next weekend.

A result against the Azzurri would be welcomed with open arms after the U.S. has struggled this fall against several of the world’s top teams.

Below is a look at how the USMNT should line up for the clash with Italy.

USMNT XI (4-2-3-1)

Horvath

Yedlin — Miazga — Carter-Vickers — Moore

Adams — Trapp

Weah — Pulisic — Saief

Wood

After a subpar showing against the Three Lions, expect Brad Guzan to sit this one out for the USMNT. Ethan Horvath has been waiting for a chance to start and comes into the camp in good form after impressive showings with Club Brugge in both Champions League and Belgian Pro League action.

DeAndre Yedlin again will start at right back but will need to put in a solid outing after being caught out several times by England’s spe wingers. Look for John Brooks to get a rest and young Cameron Carter-Vickers to replace the Wolfsburg centerback.

Matt Miazga also could use some more playing time after receiving none with Ligue 1 side Nantes over the last few weeks. Miazga and CCV could very well be the future at centerback for the USMNT, so getting more chemistry together helps.

Shaq Moore should get the nod at left back with Jorge Villafana being one of many MLS players receiving rest ahead of semifinal playoff first legs later this week. Moore came off the bench late against England and did decent in his limited time.

With Weston McKennie departing camp with a leg injury, look for Tyler Adams and Wil Trapp to both start ahead of the backline. These two are a pair of the best that MLS has to offer in midfield and will be key if the USMNT can shut down the Italians offensively.

Timothy Weah and Christian Pulisic both remain in the starting XI, hoping to make a better impact on the offensive end. Pulisic had a good chance to score against England, and should be the No. 10 if the USMNT want any chance of being productive offensively.

After not receiving a look with PSG lately, Weah could use the minutes on the wing. His pace could cause problems for Italy, but he needs to be better with his decision making with the ball at his feet. Weah will get the nod over Julian Green and Sebastian Lletget.

Bobby Wood gets the start up top hoping to shake off a poor outing against England. The Hamburg loanee needs to be a threat inside of the box, while also using better judgement on through balls and crosses. He was called offsides too much against the Three Lions, failing to do much against a back-up centerback duo.