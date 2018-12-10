AC Milan rules out Zlatan Ibrahimovic transfer

One of the most impactful and recognizable players in Major League Soccer won’t be returning to one of his former clubs.

AC Milan sporting director Leonardo confirmed over the weekend Zlatan Ibrahimovic would not return to the club and remain with the LA Galaxy.

“He gave his word to Galaxy that he would stay if they satisfied his conditions, and they did so,” Leonardo said. “It would have been a really lovely story because it would have given a significant weight to the team.

“We can’t deny that both parties thought of it, but it will not be possible,” Leonardo said.

Ibrahimovic played for AC Milan for two seasons at the start of the decade.

In his first season in Major League Soccer, Ibrahimovic found the back of the net on 22 occasions and chipped in with 10 assists.