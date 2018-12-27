SBISoccer.com

American soccer reacts to Sigi Schmid's death

Sigi Schmid was an American soccer icon that was adored by many in the sport.

He passed away on Tuesday at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center where he was hospitalized for three weeks while he waited for a heart transplant.

Schmid was Major League Soccer’s all-time winningest head coach with 266 total wins with the LA Galaxy, Columbus Crew, and Seattle Sounders. Schmid returned to the Galaxy in 2017 but resigned in September with just six games left in the regular season.

Prior to arriving in MLS, he coached for UCLA for 19 seasons and led the Bruins to three national titles.

Those around the league took to Twitter to share their memories and pay their respects to Schmid:

As a player, then a coach, Jason Kreis went up against Schmid often. He paid respects in this tweet on Wednesday.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber took time to pay tribute to Schmid on Twitter.

Tony Meola was the goalkeeper and captain of the 1994 USMNT squad that hosted that year’s tournament.

Schmid coached Robbie Rogers during his time with the Columbus Crew and the LA Galaxy.

Former players who transitioned into the media ranks took the time to pay their tributes.

Jimmy Conrad played for Schmid at UCLA and was a member of the Bruins’ 1997 national championship team.

Former USMNT head coach Jurgen Klinsmann even took the time to pay his respects to Schmid, as did recent USMNT caretaker and interim head coach Dave Sarachan.

Several current MLS players, young and old also showed their respects to Schmid.

 

