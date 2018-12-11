Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Corona, Pulisic, and more

Club America aims for a 13th Liga MX title on Thursday as it begins its two-legged final against Cruz Azul at Estadio Azteca.

U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Joe Corona has played an important role of late for the club, recently starting in Sunday’s second-leg semifinal triumph over Pumas.

Now with the stakes even higher, Corona looks for his ninth appearance of the Apertura season. The 28-year-old has one assist this campaign and adds versatility to the team’s midfield and is a strong defender.

Elsewhere, Romain Gall and Malmo need at least a draw against Besiktas on Thursday to advance in the UEFA Europa League. Lynden Gooch will hope to propel Sunderland in their FA Cup tie against Walsall.

Here’s a closer look at this weeks Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Monaco on Tuesday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday.

UEFA Europa League

Romain Gall and Malmo face Besiktas on Thursday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face FC Astana on Thursday.

England

FA Cup

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Walsall on Tuesday.

Mexico

Apertura Final

Joe Corona and Club America face Cruz Azul on Thursday.