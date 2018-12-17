Americans Abroad Player of the Week: Ethan Horvath

The competition for the U.S. Men’s National Team starting goalkeeper position is tight, but Club Brugge’s Ethan Horvath is doing his best to impress new head coach Gregg Berhalter.

Horvath is SBI’s Americans Abroad Player of the Week after posting back to back clean sheets, including a midweek shutout in the UEFA Champions League against Atletico Madrid. Horvath made three saves in that match as he went up against the likes of high profile forwards like Antoine Griezmann. His outfield players couldn’t get him any support, however, and the game ended in a scoreless tie.

He followed that performance up by keeping Kortrijk off the scoresheet in another 0-0 draw in Belgian First Division play.

He now has six clean sheets in all competitions, with two of them coming in the Champions League.+

Also having big weeks among Americans overseas were Andrija Novakovich, who provided the winning assist for Fortuna Sittard in the Netherlands, and Emerson Hyndman, who was active and lively for Hibernian against Celtic on Sunday. Outside of the first divisions, Andrew Wooten scored for Sandhausen in the German 2. Bundesliga.

