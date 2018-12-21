Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Hyndman, Wright, and more

Emerson Hyndman’s time with Hibernian may be running out but the midfielder could certainly extend his stay with positive performances in his final three matches of the month.

Hyndman is coming off back-to-back starts against Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers and looks to be back it full fitness. The 22-year-old has one goal to his credit this season, but has been a creative addition to Hibs who are fighting to get back up the table. A home date on Saturday with sixth-placed Livingston will be no easy matter for Neil Lennon’s side, but Hyndman will aim for another strong showing in order to remain with the Edinburgh club into the new year.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic and Fabian Johnson will go head-to-head in Bundesliga play this weekend while Weston McKennie and Haji Wright will look to pair up once again for Schalke. Ethan Horvath seeks a third consecutive clean sheet for Club Brugge.

Shaq Moore continues to earn first-team minutes for Reus Deportiu and will look to be in contention against Osasuna. Andrija Novakovich assisted last weekend and is coming off a start midweek in the KNVB Cup. Sergino Dest and Kyle Scott headline the Dutch second-tier this weekend.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Newcastle United on Saturday. DeAndre Yedlin will be unavailable due to suspension.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Southampton on Saturday.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City face Eric Lichaj and Hull City on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Bristol City on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Portsmouth on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Timothy Weah and PSG face Matt Miazga and Nantes on Saturday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Nimes on Saturday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Weston McKennie, Haji Wright and Schalke face Stuttgart on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Timothy Tillman and Nurnberg face Caleb Stanko and Freiburg on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Bobby Wood and Hannover face Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen on Friday.

Terrence Boyd, McKinze Gaines and Darmstadt face Paderborn on Sunday.

Joe Gyau and Duisberg face Dynamo Dresden on Sunday.

Portugal

SEGUNDA LIGA

Keaton Parks and Benfica B face Famalicao on Saturday.

Spain

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore and Reus Deportiu face Osasuna on Sunday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face FC Groningen on Saturday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and NAC Breda face Heerenveen on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and Excelsior face Heracles Almelo on Saturday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Sergino Dest and Jong Ajax face Sparta Rotterdam on Friday.

Kyle Scott and Telstar face FC Volendam on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Mouscron on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Antwerp on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Sint-Truiden on Saturday.

Juan Torres and Lokeren face Waasland-Beveren on Saturday.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman and Hibernian face Livingston on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Kevin Silva and Raith Rovers face Arbroath on Saturday.