Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Lichaj, Yedlin, and more

For every English club, the busy time of the season continues with matches coming thick and fast into the new year. Hull City see their 2018 schedule end with a trip to the current league leaders in the EFL Championship.

Veteran USMNT defender Eric Lichaj returned midweek to the Tigers 18-man squad and made a short cameo in Hull’s 2-1 road win over Preston North End. Now with his fitness at full strength, the 30-year-old Lichaj will hope to get the start by Nigel Adkins against high-flying Leeds United.

Lichaj has made 20 appearances this season, being one of Hull’s consistent defenders. However, going up against a Leeds side who are on a seven-match winning streak will be a tough test for Lichaj and Co.

Elsewhere, Lynden Gooch and Sunderland welcome Shrewsbury Town to the Stadium of Light. Duane Holmes and Cameron Carter-Vickers round out the available players in the second-tier while Geoff Cameron and Antonee Robinson remain out.

DeAndre Yedlin and Tim Ream anchor respective backlines in Premier League play, as both sides look to inch out of the bottom-six. Emerson Hyndman and Hibernian will face Hearts on Saturday in the Edinburgh Derby.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Danny Williams will miss the match due to injury. (Approx. 10 weeks)

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Watford on Saturday.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Leeds United on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Norwich City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Reading on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City face Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson will miss due to injury. (Approx. 4-6 weeks.)

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman and Hibernian face Hearts on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Kevin Silva and Raith Rovers face East Fife on Saturday.

Portugal

league cup

Keaton Parks and Benfica face Aves on Friday.