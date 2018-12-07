Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: McKennie faces Pulisic, and more

Two of the U.S. Men’s National Team’s shining stars will duke it out in the latest Rivierderby this weekend in Germany. Weston McKennie and Schalke entertain rivals Borussia Dortmund and Christian Pulisic on Saturday.

The pair are continuing their growth in the Bundesliga and both of their respective teams will aim for three points. McKennie has found his way back in the Schalke squad despite an injury in November. As for Pulisic, he is questionable as he missed last weekend’s league win due to a calf injury. Saturday’s showdown in Gelsenkirchen will be the third head-to-head battle between McKennie and Pulisic in Bundesliga play.

Elsewhere, Lynden Gooch and Sunderland will taken their unbeaten run to Accrington Stanley in league action. DeAndre Yedlin will hope to shake off a poor performance last weekend as Newcastle United face Wolves on Sunday. Geoff Cameron, Cameron Carter-Vickers, and Duane Holmes headline EFL Championship play with Eric Lichaj and Antonee Robinson nursing injuries.

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard are in action on Friday. Joe Corona and Club America seek a berth in the Liga MX Apertura Final. Bobby Wood and John Brooks are also a pair to watch in Bundesliga play this weekend.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Arsenal on Saturday.

Tim Ream and Fulham face Manchester United on Saturday.

U-23 PDL 2

Gboly Ariyibi and Nottingham Forest face Birmingham City on Saturday.

Premier League 2 Division 1

Gideon Zelalem and Arsenal face Liverpool on Saturday.

Premier League 2 Division 2

Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Stoke City on Saturday.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Leeds United on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City face Brentford on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Millwall on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Matt Miazga and Nantes face Nimes on Saturday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Dijon on Saturday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Weston McKennie, Haji Wright and Schalke on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Bobby Wood and Hannover face Mainz on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Werder Bremen on Friday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Stuttgart on Sunday.

Timothy Tillman and Nurnberg face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Erzgebirge Aue on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

Terrence Boyd, McKinze Gaines and Darmstadt face Ingolstadt on Saturday.

Joe Gyau and Duisberg face Heidenheim on Saturday.

REGIONALLIGA

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen II face LSK Hansa on Saturday.

Brady Scott and Koln II face Herkenrath on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin II face Altglienicke on Saturday.

Chris Gloster and Hannover II face VfB Oldenburg on Sunday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Chris Richards and Bayern Munich face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Mexico

LIGA MX

Joe Corona and Club America face Pumas on Sunday.

Portugal

SEGUNDA LIGA

Keaton Parks and Benfica B face Farense on Thursday.

Spain

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore and Reus Deportiu face Alcorcon on Sunday.

Denmark

SUPERLIGAEN

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face AGF Aarhus on Monday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Hobro face Sonderjyske on Saturday.

Michael Lansing and Aalborg face AC Horsens on Sunday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face AZ Alkmaar on Friday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and NAC Breda face Vitesse Arnhem on Sunday.

Desevio Payne and Excelsior face PSV on Friday.

Eerste Divisie

Sergino Dest and Jong Ajax face FC Oss on Friday.

Kyle Scott and Telstar face Jong AZ on Monday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Charleroi on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Waasland-Beveren on Friday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Genk on Saturday.

Juan Torres and Lokeren face Oostende on Saturday.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman and Hibernian face Hamilton Academic on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Kevin Silva and Raith Rovers face Montrose on Saturday.

Austria

BUNDESLIGA

Josh Gatt and Rheindorf Altach face St Polten on Saturday.

South Korea

FA Cup

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Daegu on Friday.

Switzerland

SWISS PRO LEAGUE

Kekuta Manneh and FC St Gallen face Neuchatel Xamax on Saturday.