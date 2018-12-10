Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Sargent, Williams, and more

Josh Sargent has been deserving of a chance to prove to the Werder Bremen coaching staff that he belongs with the first team. Friday saw Sargent come up with the goods for his team, scoring his first Bundesliga goal just a minute into his senior debut.

The 18-year-old U.S. Men’s National Team forward was in the right place at the right time, tapping home a loose ball to ice a 3-1 home victory for Werder Bremen. It was the team’s first victory since October 20th, but most importantly it should very well give Sargent another crack with the first team next weekend at Borussia Dortmund.

Elsewhere, Danny Williams earned his first league start for Huddersfield this campaign despite a 1-0 loss to Arsenal away from home. Tim Ream returned to Fulham’s starting XI but it was to no avail as the Londoners got demolished by Manchester United. DeAndre Yedlin was sent off for Newcastle in a home defeat, while Shaq Moore got the start in Reus Deportiu’s league win.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin started, played 57 minutes, an received a RED CARD in Newcastle United’s 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Danny Williams started and played 70 minutes in Huddersfield Town’s 1-0 loss to Arsenal on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 4-1 loss to Manchester United on Saturday.

Premier League 2 Division 1

Gideon Zelalem dressed but did not play in Arsenal’s 4-1 loss to Liverpool on Saturday.

Premier League 2 Division 2

Luca De La Torre started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-1 draw with Stoke City on Saturday.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Geoff Cameron started and played 45 minutes in QPR’s 2-1 loss to Leeds United on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers dressed but did not play in Swansea City’s 3-2 win over Brentford on Saturday.

Duane Holmes came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Derby County’s 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson did not dress for Wigan. (Injury)

Eric Lichaj did not dress in Hull City’s 2-2 draw with Millwall on Saturday. (Injury)

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch started and played 63 minutes in Sunderland’s 1-1 postponed draw with Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu came off the bench and played one minutes in Rennes 2-0 win over Dijon on Saturday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 2-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Haji Wright did not dress for Schalke. (Selection)

Christian Pulisic came off the bench and played one minute for Borussia Dortmund.

John Brooks did not dress in Wolfsburg’s 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim on Saturday. (Suspension)

Timmy Chandler did not dress in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 1-0 loss to Hertha Berlin on Saturday. (Injury)

Bobby Wood came off the bench and played one minute in Hannover’s 1-1 draw with Mainz on Sunday.

Josh Sargent came off the bench, scored ONE goal, and played 14 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 3-1 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf on Friday.

Alfredo Morales came off the bench and played 29 minutes for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Fabian Johnson came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 3-0 win over Stuttgart on Sunday.

Timothy Tillman did not dress in Nuremburg’s 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green started and played 59 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 5-0 loss to Erzgebirge Aue on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten started and played 90 minutes in Sandhausen’s 1-1 draw with Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

Terrence Boyd came off the bench and played one minute in Darmstadt’s 1-1 draw with Ingolstadt on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines dressed but did not play for Darmstadt.

Joe Gyau came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Duisberg’s 4-1 loss to Heidenheim on Saturday.

REGIONALLIGA

Brady Scott started and played 90 minutes in Koln II’s 2-1 win over Herkenrath on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress in Hertha Berlin II’s 1-1 draw with Altglienicke on Saturday.

Chris Gloster and Hannover II’s match with VfB Oldenburg was postponed on Sunday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Sebastian Soto started and played 90 minutes in Hannover’s 1-0 loss to Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich’s 2-1 loss to Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Mexico

LIGA MX

Joe Corona and Club America face Pumas on Sunday.

Portugal

SEGUNDA LIGA

Keaton Parks started and played 90 minutes in Benfica B’s 1-0 win over Farense on Thursday.

Spain

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Reus Deportiu’s 1-0 win over Alcorcon on Sunday.

Denmark

SUPERLIGAEN

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face AGF Aarhus on Monday.

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 87 minutes in Hobro’s 0-0 draw with Sonderjyske on Saturday.

Christian Cappis dressed but did not play for Hobro.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play in Aalborg’s 4-2 loss to AC Horsens on Sunday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Fortuna Sittard’s 3-0 loss to AZ Alkmaar on Friday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and NAC Breda face Vitesse Arnhem on Sunday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in Excelsior’s 6-0 loss to PSV on Friday.

Eerste Divisie

Sergino Dest started and played 90 minutes in Jong Ajax’s 1-0 win over FC Oss on Friday.

Kyle Scott and Telstar face Jong AZ on Monday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath started and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 2-1 loss to Waasland-Beveren on Friday.

Kenny Saief did not dress in Anderlecht’s 1-1 draw with Charleroi on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike came off the bench and played one minute in Kortrijk’s 1-1 draw with Genk on Saturday.

Juan Torres did not dress in Lokeren’s 1-0 loss to Oostende on Saturday.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Hibernian’s 1-0 win over Hamilton Academic on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Kevin Silva did not dress in Raith Rovers 3-2 loss to Montrose on Saturday.

Austria

BUNDESLIGA

Josh Gatt did not dress in Rheindorf Altach’s 2-1 loss to St Polten on Saturday.

Switzerland

SWISS PRO LEAGUE

Kekuta Manneh started, registered ONE assist, and played 46 minutes in St Gallen’s 3-2 win over Xamax on Saturday.