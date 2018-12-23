Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Siebatcheu, Sargent, and more

Theoson-Jordon Siebatcheu may not have played a game for the U.S. Men’s National Team yet in his career, but the 22-year-old could very well see his stock rise after a strong performance this weekend.

Siebatcheu scored a brace for Rennes on Saturday in a 4-0 victory over Nimes, while also recording an assist. With his team sitting on a 2-0 lead heading into the second-half, Siebatcheu scored on a pair of chances in a 20-minute span after halftime. Both finishes came from inside of the box, and has the French-American sitting on four goals in all competitions this season.

Rennes’ victory jumped them into eighth place and will surely see Siebatcheu return to the team’s starting XI following the winter break.

Elsewhere, Josh Sargent recorded his second Bundesliga goal of the season despite a road loss on Saturday. John Brooks assisted in Wolfsburg’s victory over Augsburg while Fabian Johnson returned to the Borussia Monchengladbach starting XI at Borussia Dortmund.

Ethan Horvath earned his fourth league victory on Sunday in a lopsided win over Antwerp. Sergino Dest had an impact in Jong Ajax’s league victory while Tim Ream started for Fulham.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle United on Saturday.

Luca De La Torre did not dress for Fulham. (Selection)

DeAndre Yedlin dressed but did not play for Newcastle United.

Danny Williams did not dress in Huddersfield Town’s 3-1 loss to Southampton on Saturday. (Injury)

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Duane Holmes came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Derby County’s 1-1 draw with Bristol City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron did not dress in QPR’s 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday. (Injury)

Cameron Carter-Vickers dressed but did not play in Swansea City’s 3-2 loss to Hull City on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj did not dress for Hull City. (Injury)

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch started and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 3-1 loss to Portsmouth on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu started, scored TWO goals, registered ONE assist and played 68 minutes in Rennes 4-0 win over Nimes on Saturday.

Timothy Weah did not dress in PSG’s 1-0 win over Nantes on Saturday.

Matt Miazga dressed but did not play for Nantes.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Josh Sargent came off the bench, scored ONE goal, and played 24 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 3-2 loss to RB Leipzig on Saturday.

John Brooks started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 3-2 win over Augsburg on Sunday.

Fabian Johnson started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 2-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund on Friday.

Christian Pulisic dressed but did not play for Borussia Dortmund.

Weston McKennie came off the bench and played 31 minutes in Schalke’s 3-1 win over Stuttgart on Saturday.

Haji Wright came off the bench and played three minutes for Schalke.

Bobby Wood started and played 90 minutes in Hannover’s 1-0 loss to Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales did not dress for Fortuna Dusseldorf. (Injury)

Timmy Chandler did not dress in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday. (Injury)

Timothy Tillman did not dress in Nuremberg’s 1-0 loss to Freiburg on Saturday. (Selection)

Caleb Stanko did not dress for Freiburg. (Injury)

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 0-0 draw with Sandhausen on Friday.

Andrew Wooten started and played 90 minutes for Sandhausen.

Terrence Boyd dressed but did not play in Darmstadt’s 6-2 loss to Paderborn on Sunday.

McKinze Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt.

Joe Gyau came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Duisberg’s 3-1 loss to Dynamo Dresden on Sunday.

Portugal

SEGUNDA LIGA

Keaton Parks started and played 90 minutes in Benfica B’s 0-0 draw with Famalicao on Saturday.

Spain

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore started and played 78 minutes in Reus Deportiu’s 1-0 loss to Osasuna on Sunday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Sittard’s 0-0 draw with FC Groningen on Saturday.

Erik Palmer-Brown dressed but did not play in NAC Breda’s 4-2 win over Heerenveen on Saturday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in Excelsior’s 3-0 loss to Heracles Almelo on Saturday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Sergino Dest started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Jong Ajax’s 2-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam on Friday.

Kyle Scott dressed but did not play in Telstar’s 1-0 loss to FC Volendam on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath started and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 5-1 win over Antwerp on Sunday.

Kenny Saief came off the bench and played two minutes in Anderlecht’s 3-1 loss to Mouscron on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike did not dress in Kortrijk’s 0-0 draw with Sint-Truiden on Saturday. (Selection)

Juan Torres did not dress in Lokeren’s 2-1 loss to Waasland-Beveren on Saturday.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman started and played 67 minutes in Hibernian’s 1-1 draw with Livingston on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Kevin Silva did not dress in Raith Rovers 2-0 win over Arbroath on Saturday.