Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Wright, Horvath, and more

A week ago saw 20-year-old Haji Wright earn his first career Bundesliga minutes for Schalke in a home rout. Saturday saw Wright follow-up his debut with a 70-minute start in his side’s 1-1 road draw at Hoffenheim.
The former New York Cosmos striker started in a two-forward attack for Schalke, and earned valuable minutes for a team needing a spark up front. Wright won two duels and made one successful tackle, but was unable to get a shot on target in the match. He was later replaced by U.S. compatriot Weston McKennie who was returning from injury. Although a quiet performance, Wright will certainly get more cracks for Schalke who are four points from the top-half of the Bundesliga table.
Elsewhere, Ethan Horvath posted another clean sheet for Club Brugge in a 3-0 home success. Bobby Wood earned another start for Hannover but was unable to help his side to a win at home, while Christian Pulisic missed Borussia Dortmund’s win due to a calf injury.
DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle fell 3-0 at home to West Ham United while Tim Ream remained a spectator for Fulham. Eric Lichaj left Hull City’s road win in London due to a calf injury. Cameron Carter-Vickers, Erik Palmer-Brown, and Geoff Cameron all earned starts for their respective clubs.
England
PREMIER LEAGUE
DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 3-0 loss to West Ham United on Saturday.
Danny Williams came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Huddersfield Town’s 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.
Tim Ream dressed but did not play in Fulham’s 2-0 loss to Chelsea on Sunday.
Premier League 2 Division 2
Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Reading on Monday.
Premier League Cup
Gboly Ariyibi did not dress in Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 win over Norwich City on Friday.
EFL CHAMPIONSHIP
Eric Lichaj started and played 45 minutes in Hull City’s 3-2 win over QPR on Saturday.
Geoff Cameron started and played 63 minutes for QPR.
Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 54 minutes in Swansea City’s 2-1 loss to Derby County on Saturday.
Duane Holmes came off the bench and played one minute for Derby County.
Antonee Robinson did not dress in Wigan Athletic’s 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.
FA Cup
Lynden Gooch started and played 75 minutes in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Walsall on Saturday.
France
Ligue 1
Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu came off the bench and played 32 minutes in Rennes 4-1 loss to Strasbourg on Sunday.
Matt Miazga did not dress in Nantes 3-0 loss to St. Etienne on Friday.
Timothy Weah did not dress in PSG’s 2-2 draw with Bordeaux on Sunday.
Ligue 2
Quentin Westberg started and played 90 minutes in Auxerre’s 1-1 draw with Le Havre on Friday.
Germany
BUNDESLIGA
Haji Wright started and played 70 minutes in Schalke’s 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim on Saturday.
Weston McKennie came off the bench and played 20 minutes for Schalke.
Christian Pulisic did not play in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 win over Freiburg on Saturday. (Injury)
Caleb Stanko did not dress for Freiburg. (Injury)
John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.
Timmy Chandler did not dress for Eintracht Frankfurt. (Injury)
Bobby Wood started and played 90 minutes in Hannover’s 2-0 loss to Hertha Berlin on Saturday.
Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress for Hertha Berlin. (Selection)
Alfredo Morales dressed but did not play in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 1-0 loss to Mainz on Saturday.
Fabian Johnson dressed but did not play in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 2-0 loss to RB Leipzig on Sunday.
Aron Johannsson did not dress in Werder Bremen’s 2-1 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.
Timothy Tillman and Nurnberg face Bayer Leverkusen on Monday.
2. BUNDESLIGA
Julian Green came off the bench and played nine minutes in Greuther Furth’s 4-0 loss to Koln on Saturday.
Andrew Wooten came off the bench and played 37 minutes in Sandhausen’s 2-1 loss to Heidenheim on Sunday.
Terrence Boyd came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Darmstadt’s 3-1 loss to Union Berlin on Saturday.
McKinze Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt.
Joe Gyau did not dress in Duisberg’s 4-0 loss to Holstein Kiel on Sunday.
REGIONALLIGA
Josh Sargent started and played 90 minutes in Werder Bremen II’s 1-0 win over Havelse on Sunday.
Brady Scott started and played 90 minutes in Koln II’s 3-2 loss to Bonner on Saturday.
Chris Gloster started and played 90 minutes in Hannover II’s 0-0 draw with Weiche Flensburg on Saturday.
U-19 BUNDESLIGA
Sebastian Soto started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Hannover’s 2-0 win over Osnabruck on Sunday.
Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich’s 2-2 draw with Mainz on Sunday.
Mexico
LIGA MX
Joe Corona and Club America face Toluca on Sunday.
Eduardo Fernandez did not dress in Tigres 3-1 second leg loss to Pumas on Sunday.
Portugal
SEGUNDA LIGA
Keaton Parks started and played 90 minutes in Benfica B’s 1-0 win over Estoril Praia on Friday.
Spain
SEGUNDA DIVISION
Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Reus Deportiu’s 2-0 loss to Mallorca on Saturday.
Denmark
SUPERLIGAEN
Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 66 minutes in Hobro’s 1-0 loss to Brondby on Sunday.
Jonathan Amon did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 2-1 win over Sonderjyske on Sunday. (Selection)
Michael Lansing dressed but did not play in Aalborg’s 4-1 win over Esbjerg on Friday.
Netherlands
EREDIVISIE
Andrija Novakovich came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Fortuna Sittard’s 3-1 loss to Heerenveen on Saturday.
Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in NAC Breda’s 5-2 loss to FC Gronigen on Sunday.
Desevio Payne did not dress in Excelsior’s 3-3 draw with FC Utrecht on Friday.
Eerste Divisie
Sergino Dest started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Jong Ajax’s 5-2 win over FC Twente on Friday.
Kyle Scott came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Telstar’s 1-1 draw with Almere City on Friday.
Belgium
PRO LEAGUE
Ethan Horvath started and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 3-0 win over Standard Liege on Sunday.
Kenny Saief came off the bench and played two minutes in Anderlecht’s 1-0 loss to Genk on Sunday.
Brendan Hines-Ike did not dress in Kortrijk’s 1-0 win over R. Excel Mouscron on Saturday.
Juan Torres did not dress in Lokeren’s 2-2 draw with Gent on Friday.
Scotland
PREMIER LEAGUE
Emerson Hyndman did not dress in Hibernian’s 3-0 loss to Kilmarnock on Saturday.
LEAGUE ONE
Kevin Silva dressed but did not play in Raith Rovers 2-0 win over Airdrieonians on Saturday.
Austria
BUNDESLIGA
Josh Gatt started and played 64 minutes in Rheindorf Altach’s 1-0 loss to Red Bull Salzburg on Sunday.
South Korea
K-LEAGUE
Mix Diskerud did not dress in Ulsan Hyundai’s 3-1 win over Pohang Steelers on Sunday.
Switzerland
SWISS PRO LEAGUE
Kekuta Manneh dressed but did not play in FC St Gallen’s 2-0 loss to FC Thun on Saturday.
Konrad de la Fuente played 12 minutes for Barca B in the Segunda B (Spanish 3rd Division) his first with what is essentially their U21 side. Chris Richards also dressed but did not play for Bayern II in their fourth division win over Illertissen on Saturday.
