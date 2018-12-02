Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Wright, Horvath, and more

A week ago saw 20-year-old Haji Wright earn his first career Bundesliga minutes for Schalke in a home rout. Saturday saw Wright follow-up his debut with a 70-minute start in his side’s 1-1 road draw at Hoffenheim.

The former New York Cosmos striker started in a two-forward attack for Schalke, and earned valuable minutes for a team needing a spark up front. Wright won two duels and made one successful tackle, but was unable to get a shot on target in the match. He was later replaced by U.S. compatriot Weston McKennie who was returning from injury. Although a quiet performance, Wright will certainly get more cracks for Schalke who are four points from the top-half of the Bundesliga table.

Elsewhere, Ethan Horvath posted another clean sheet for Club Brugge in a 3-0 home success. Bobby Wood earned another start for Hannover but was unable to help his side to a win at home, while Christian Pulisic missed Borussia Dortmund’s win due to a calf injury.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle fell 3-0 at home to West Ham United while Tim Ream remained a spectator for Fulham. Eric Lichaj left Hull City’s road win in London due to a calf injury. Cameron Carter-Vickers, Erik Palmer-Brown, and Geoff Cameron all earned starts for their respective clubs.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 3-0 loss to West Ham United on Saturday.

Danny Williams came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Huddersfield Town’s 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Tim Ream dressed but did not play in Fulham’s 2-0 loss to Chelsea on Sunday.

Premier League 2 Division 2

Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Reading on Monday.

Premier League Cup

Gboly Ariyibi did not dress in Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 win over Norwich City on Friday.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Eric Lichaj started and played 45 minutes in Hull City’s 3-2 win over QPR on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 63 minutes for QPR.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 54 minutes in Swansea City’s 2-1 loss to Derby County on Saturday.

Duane Holmes came off the bench and played one minute for Derby County.

Antonee Robinson did not dress in Wigan Athletic’s 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

FA Cup

Lynden Gooch started and played 75 minutes in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Walsall on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu came off the bench and played 32 minutes in Rennes 4-1 loss to Strasbourg on Sunday.

Matt Miazga did not dress in Nantes 3-0 loss to St. Etienne on Friday.

Timothy Weah did not dress in PSG’s 2-2 draw with Bordeaux on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Quentin Westberg started and played 90 minutes in Auxerre’s 1-1 draw with Le Havre on Friday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Haji Wright started and played 70 minutes in Schalke’s 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Weston McKennie came off the bench and played 20 minutes for Schalke.

Christian Pulisic did not play in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 win over Freiburg on Saturday. (Injury)

Caleb Stanko did not dress for Freiburg. (Injury)

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Timmy Chandler did not dress for Eintracht Frankfurt. (Injury)

Bobby Wood started and played 90 minutes in Hannover’s 2-0 loss to Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress for Hertha Berlin. (Selection)

Alfredo Morales dressed but did not play in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 1-0 loss to Mainz on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson dressed but did not play in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 2-0 loss to RB Leipzig on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson did not dress in Werder Bremen’s 2-1 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman and Nurnberg face Bayer Leverkusen on Monday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green came off the bench and played nine minutes in Greuther Furth’s 4-0 loss to Koln on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten came off the bench and played 37 minutes in Sandhausen’s 2-1 loss to Heidenheim on Sunday.

Terrence Boyd came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Darmstadt’s 3-1 loss to Union Berlin on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt.

Joe Gyau did not dress in Duisberg’s 4-0 loss to Holstein Kiel on Sunday.

REGIONALLIGA

Josh Sargent started and played 90 minutes in Werder Bremen II’s 1-0 win over Havelse on Sunday.

Brady Scott started and played 90 minutes in Koln II’s 3-2 loss to Bonner on Saturday.

Chris Gloster started and played 90 minutes in Hannover II’s 0-0 draw with Weiche Flensburg on Saturday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Sebastian Soto started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Hannover’s 2-0 win over Osnabruck on Sunday.

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich’s 2-2 draw with Mainz on Sunday.

Mexico

LIGA MX

Joe Corona and Club America face Toluca on Sunday.

Eduardo Fernandez did not dress in Tigres 3-1 second leg loss to Pumas on Sunday.

Portugal

SEGUNDA LIGA

Keaton Parks started and played 90 minutes in Benfica B’s 1-0 win over Estoril Praia on Friday.

Spain

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Reus Deportiu’s 2-0 loss to Mallorca on Saturday.

Denmark

SUPERLIGAEN

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 66 minutes in Hobro’s 1-0 loss to Brondby on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 2-1 win over Sonderjyske on Sunday. (Selection)

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play in Aalborg’s 4-1 win over Esbjerg on Friday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Fortuna Sittard’s 3-1 loss to Heerenveen on Saturday.

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in NAC Breda’s 5-2 loss to FC Gronigen on Sunday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in Excelsior’s 3-3 draw with FC Utrecht on Friday.

Eerste Divisie

Sergino Dest started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Jong Ajax’s 5-2 win over FC Twente on Friday.

Kyle Scott came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Telstar’s 1-1 draw with Almere City on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath started and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 3-0 win over Standard Liege on Sunday.

Kenny Saief came off the bench and played two minutes in Anderlecht’s 1-0 loss to Genk on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike did not dress in Kortrijk’s 1-0 win over R. Excel Mouscron on Saturday.

Juan Torres did not dress in Lokeren’s 2-2 draw with Gent on Friday.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman did not dress in Hibernian’s 3-0 loss to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Kevin Silva dressed but did not play in Raith Rovers 2-0 win over Airdrieonians on Saturday.

Austria

BUNDESLIGA

Josh Gatt started and played 64 minutes in Rheindorf Altach’s 1-0 loss to Red Bull Salzburg on Sunday.

South Korea

K-LEAGUE

Mix Diskerud did not dress in Ulsan Hyundai’s 3-1 win over Pohang Steelers on Sunday.

Switzerland

SWISS PRO LEAGUE

Kekuta Manneh dressed but did not play in FC St Gallen’s 2-0 loss to FC Thun on Saturday.