Atlanta United announces Frank de Boer as new manager

The 2018 MLS Cup champion has its new manager.

Atlanta United announced on Sunday morning that Frank de Boer will replace Gerardo “Tata” Martino as the club’s manager for the 2019 season and beyond.

De Boer, who most recently coached at Crystal Palace, enjoyed a wealth of success at Ajax, where he won four Eredivisie titles.

“The club’s sportive ambitions, as set out in a long-term strategy to be the best in class, clearly fits my personal ambitions,” de Boer said. “I would like to build on the current success to develop a secure, solid foundation for the club at the top of MLS and beyond.”

“Aside from the club’s ambitions, the values, culture and the philosophy for the entire organization are a vital part in realizing that point of success,” de Boer said. “This is exactly what I believe in as a person and as a coach. All of this combined, makes that I am really excited to be a part of it.”

De Boer carries playing experience from Ajax and Barcelona as well as 112 international appearances with the Netherlands on his resume.

The Five Stripes won MLS Cup two weeks ago in Martino’s final game, as the Argentinian manager has been heavily linked to the open Mexico position since he announced he’d leave the club.