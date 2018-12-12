SBISoccer.com

Epps, Urena headline quartet of selections in MLS Waiver Draft

Four players were selected in Wednesday’s 2018 MLS Waiver Draft.

After making a trade with the San Jose Earthquakes to acquire the No. 1 spot, the New York Red Bulls selected Marcus Epps. Epps, a 2017 MLS SuperDraft selection by the Philadelphia Union, made 32 appearances under Jim Curtin in his two seasons in Chester.

The 23-year-old scored three goals and added three assists for the Union but will now aim for consistent playing time for the defending MLS Eastern Conference finalists. San Jose received a second-round pick from the Red Bulls in exchange.

Staying in the East, the Chicago Fire selected a pair of attacking players on Wednesday, choosing Cristian Martinez and Marco Urena respectively. Martinez signed with the Columbus Crew in May 2016, but has only recorded one goal and two assists in over 1,200 minutes played. He was a part of Panama’s provisional roster for the 2018 World Cup but did not make the final cut.

Urena, a World Cup representative with Costa Rica in both 2014 and 2018, most recently played with LAFC last season. In 18 appearances for Bob Bradley’s club, Urena scored once and chipped in five assists. Prior to joining LAFC via the Expansion Draft, Urena played with the San Jose Earthquakes in 2017 where he scored five goals.

LAFC selected Ricky Lopez-Espin in the only other selection made on Wednesday. After being drafted No. 33rd overall by Real Salt Lake in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft, Lopez-Espin only made one appearance last season in MLS. He also appeared eight times with RSL’s USL affiliate, Real Monarchs.

Players who were not selected are now free to sign with the team of their choice.

  • Gary Page

    I was surprised that LAFC gave up Urena. Perhaps they are freeing up some salary cap room to get another player?

